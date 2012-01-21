WHOA: Australia's Richest Person Just Doubled Her Fortune

Photo: The Sydney Morning Herald

Australian mining heiress Gina Rinehart is on her way to becoming the world’s richest woman after she doubled her fortune to $20.63 billion this week.Rinehart, who runs the private resources giant Hancock Prospecting, made headlines last year when Citigroup valued her at $11 billion, noting she could take the title of world’s richest person if commodity prices stay strong in the coming years.



Now a new investment from South Korean steel giant Posco has taken her one giant step closer, according to Smart Company.

Posco confirmed it will spend about $1.5 billion for a 15% stake in Rinehart’s upcoming Roy Hill iron ore mine in Western Australia, which gives the project a total notional value of about $10 billion.

On top of the enormous annual royalty checks she earns from her other resources assets, plus her smaller non-mining investments, Roy Hill is set to lift Rinehart’s personal wealth to $20 billion on this year’s rich lists, by Smart Company’s calculations.

That’s not far from Walmart heiress and world’s current richest woman Christy Walton, who Forbes has valued at $24.5 billion.

If Rinehart’s wealth continues to grow at anywhere near the same pace — she has more large projects in the pipeline, which are eventually expected to generate up to $10 billion a year — the world’s absolute wealthiest person Carlos Slim, with a fortune of $63 billion, might need to watch his back.

Here’s how Gina Rinehart positioned herself to become the world’s richest person >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.