GINA MILLER: Politicians must be 'quicker' to condemn people who have abused judges

LONDON — Gina Miller suggested that government ministers had not been not strong enough in condemning those who abused and intimidated people involved in the Article 50 legal case.

Miller was speaking to the media immediately following the Supreme Court’s announcement that it had voted to uphold the High Court’s ruling that Theresa May must secure parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50.

Miller, an investment manager based in London, was the lead claimant in the case brought against the government.

She has come in for waves of abuse since the launching the legal battle back in the summer, ranging from abusive emails to death threats, prompting her to hire a security team to escort her to and from the Westminster court.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Miller thanked her legal team, including Lord Pannick QC, and those who have sent messages of support, but called on politicians to be “quicker” to condemn those who resort to abuse.

“Today, eight of the 11 supreme court judges upheld the judgment handed down by the high court in November, in a case that went to the very heart of our constitution, and how we are governed. “Only parliament can grant rights to the British people and only parliament can take them away. No prime minister, no government, can expect to be unanswerable or unchallenged. Parliament alone is sovereign. “This ruling today means that MPs that we have elected will have elected will rightfully have the opportunity to bring their invaluable experience and expertise to bear in helping the government select the best course in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations — negotiations which will frame our place in the world and all our destinies to come. “There is no doubt that Brexit is the most divisive issue of a generation. But this case was about the legal process, not politics. Today’s decision has created legal certainty, based on our democratic process and provides the legal foundation for the government to trigger article 50. “I want to express my gratitude to the supreme court, my team at Mishcon de Reya, Lord Pannick QC and my other counsel, for conducting themselves with such integrity and thoughtfulness in the face of extraordinary and unwarranted criticism. “In Britain we are lucky. We are fortunate to have the ability to voice legitimate concerns and views as part of society. I have therefore been shocked by the levels of personal abuse that I have received from many quarters over the last seven months, for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question. “I sincerely hope that going forward, people who stand in positions of power and profile are much quicker in condemning those who cross the lines of common decency and mutual respect. “Lastly, I would like to wholeheartedly thanks those who have sent me the most heartwarming message of support. They have truly helped to bolster me in this most arduous process.”

The government is set to table an Article 50 bill that will take the form of a “brief statute” later this week. This bill could be as simple as a straightforward “yes/no” question, which would limit the scope for significant amendments.

