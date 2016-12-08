A man has been arrested over online threats to the woman at the heart of the Article 50 legal case

LONDON — A man has been arrested for allegedly making online threats to Gina Miller, one of the lead claimants in the legal challenge of the government’s right to challenge Article 50.

The BBC, Sky, and multiple other outlets are reporting that a 55-year-old from Swindon was arrested by the Met Police on suspicion of racially-aggravated malicious communications. He has been bailed.

Miller is one of the lead claimants in a case arguing that the government must consult parliament before triggering Article 50, the process which begins Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The High Court sided with her argument but an appeal is this week being heard by the Supreme Court.

Miller said over the weekend she could no longer live a normal life and felt afraid to leave the house after receiving rape and death threats online, as well as racist and sexist abuse. Miller has already had to spend £60,000 on security measures.

