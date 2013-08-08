Watch The House Where Ariel Castro Kept 3 Women Captive For 10 Years Be Torn Down

The Cleveland house where three women were held captive for a decade was demolished Wednesday morning in front of a cheering audience.

One of the victims, Michelle Knight, showed up to pass out yellow balloons and give a statement about hope, and another victim’s aunt delivered the first blow to demolish the house of horrors.

Embedded below is video, courtesy of 19 Action News in Cleveland, of the house being torn down and Knight’s statement to the press:

Ariel Castro pleaded guilty to the crimes associated with the kidnapping and imprisonment of Knight, Gina DeJesus, and Amanda Berry, and has been sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years.

In her statement, Knight said of other missing kidnapping victims: “They are never forgotten in my heart. They are caterpillars waiting to turn into a butterfly. They are never forgotten, they are loved.”

