Gina Carano's firing from 'The Mandalorian' is the culmination of a long line of controversies

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images/Disney Platform Distribution Gina Carano played Cara Dune in ‘The Mandalorian’ but has now been fired by Lucasfilm.

Gina Carano has been fired from “The Mandalorian” after comparing republicans to persecuted Jews.

It’s not the first time the actress’ social media presence has caused controversy.

Fans previously called for her removal after she tweeted anti-mask and voter fraud memes.

Gina Carano has been involved in a string of controversies over the past few months, which has finally culminated in her being fired from her role in “The Mandalorian.”

Carano’s controversy started on Twitter when she began sharing alt-right content and denounced wearing masks during the pandemic.

Since then, Carano has shared voter-fraud memes following President Joe Biden’s election win and been accused of transphobia after she mocked pronouns.

Carano has addressed her social media presence and said that she “brings the fire out in people.” Throughout her controversies, fans have called on Disney and Lucasfilm to fire Gina Carano from her prominent role as Cara Dune in the “Star Wars” Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian.”

Now, following her latest tweets comparing modern-day republicans to Jews persecuted during the Holocaust, those wishes have become a reality. Carano’s sacking from the show is the culmination of a long line of controversies.

In August 2020, Carano was called racist for sharing a photo of a Nazi rally

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

In August, Carano tweeted a famous photo from a Nazi rally in 1936. Many users on Twitter called her racist for sharing this picture, with one user writing: “You literally could’ve picked a better picture to show whatever u wanted to show that didn’t have fricken n*zi’s on it.”

Carano cleared up the controversy when she followed this tweet up with a link to an Insider article about the photo. Carano wrote: “Heartbreaking and powerful story of a man who changed his ways for the woman he loved.. love changes the world, one person at a time.”

Heartbreaking and powerful story of a man who changed his ways for the woman he loved.. love changes the world, one person at a time.❤️https://t.co/rgJjFOlkTg — Gina Carano ???? (@ginacarano) August 3, 2020

Carano retaliated to those criticising her for sharing the photo by calling them “trolls.” Carano shared a meme that mocked people for unfollowing her: “It’s like the trash took itself out.”

Dear trolls.. pssst..????

(oh but make sure you keep checking in from all of your other 12 fake accounts). Cowards. pic.twitter.com/dJMRGWW69L — Gina Carano ???? (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

One user suggested that people were simply trying to “educate” her on the subject.

Carano replied: “In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts, then I’m sorry, these people are not ‘educators.’ They are cowards and bullies.”

In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not “educators”.. they are cowards and bullies. — Gina Carano ???? (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

In September 2020, Carano seemed to mock transpeople’s pronouns

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Carano seemed to mock trans people in her Twitter bio.

In September, Carano seemed to mock the pronouns of trans people. In place of people writing pronouns such as “she/her/hers” next to their names, Carano wrote “beep/bop/boop” next to hers.

People criticised Carano for mocking trans people and called her transphobic. Carano explained why she didn’t put her own pronouns in her bio to show her support in a tweet: “They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives.

After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop

I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation. — Gina Carano ???? (@ginacarano) September 13, 2020

However, Carano later rowed back on this sentiment after she shared that she had had a conversation with her “The Mandalorian” costar Pedro Pascal whose sister recently came out as a trans woman.She said Pascal “helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios.”

In a tweet that is now unavailable, the actress wrote: “I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

However, while Carano removed “beep/bop/boop” from her bio, she insisted that the stunt had nothing to do “with mocking trans people.”

Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people ????& ???? to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes. I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. ???? #AllLoveNoHate pic.twitter.com/Qe48AiZyOL — Gina Carano ???? (@ginacarano) September 14, 2020

People began calling for Disney to remove Carano from “The Mandalorian,” however, urging Disney to stand by its LGBTQ+ fan base.

One user wrote: “Gina Carano is out here trashing BLM, telling people not to wear masks, spreading theories that Covid is fake, blocking fans for disagreeing with her, and now publicly liking tweets that make fun of people for putting pronouns in their bio? Disney, she IS NOT IT.”

Gina Carano is out here trashing BLM, telling people not to wear masks, spreading theories that Covid is fake, blocking fans for disagreeing with her, and now publicly liking tweets that make fun of people for putting pronouns in their bio? Disney, she IS NOT IT. — Cassandra Litten (@cassandralitten) September 8, 2020

Also in September 2020, Carano urged churches and businesses to reopen during the pandemic

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Carano came under fire for telling businesses and churches to open.

On September 6, Carano tweeted that churches and business should open up again, and seemed to allude to the Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the country following George Floyd’s murder.

Carano tweeted: “You’re telling me Covid-19 knows the difference between a protest or praise & worship. I haven’t even been to church in over a decade but I sure would go now.”

The world IS open but no one is allowed to work. Working is a right you, as an American have. It gives us purpose, focus, pride and most importantly a way to support the ones we love. People are dropping like flies from depression and suicide, overdoses, MURDER. Enough already. — Gina Carano ???? (@ginacarano) September 6, 2020

People on Twitter criticised her for these tweets, writing that the BLM protests took place outside and were populated by people in masks, whereas religious gatherings took place inside and those attending often didn’t wear masks.

Just apply some basic logic. The protests have been mostly outdoors with participants wearing masks. Most church services are indoors, and many conservatives have been resistant to wearing masks. Yes, the virus responds differently to those situations. It’s not rocket science. — Sister Krissy (@sisterkrissy) September 12, 2020

Carano shared voter fraud memes and conspiracy theories following President Joe Biden’s election win

Alex Brandon – Pool/Getty Images Carano shared voter fraud memes following President Joe Biden’s November 2020 election win.

After President Joe Biden’s election win in November, Carano began sharing memes about voter fraud and conspiracy theories around Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was fraudulent.

One of the memes read: “Democratic government leaders now recommends we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going.”

Carano followed this up by writing a lengthy tweet stating that people need to “clean up the election process,” again echoing Trump’s baseless sentiments.

Carano wrote: “We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. ???????? — Gina Carano ???? (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

Carano started a profile on right-wing social media app Parler

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Carano urged her followers to join her on Parler.

Following her tweets spreading voter fraud accusations, Carano urged her followers in November to join her on the right-wing social media platform, Parler.

You can join me over @parler_app

I go by GinaJoyCarano ????Joy is my middle name. ???? — Gina Carano ???? (@ginacarano) November 14, 2020

Parler is a social media app used by a lot of Republican politicians and right-wing pundits. Parler prides itself on having “no fact checkers,” and brands itself as a “free speech” platform. The app has become something of a haven for Trump supporters who have been banished from Twitter.

Large parts of the riot attacks on the Capitol on January 6 were planned on Parler.Following this, Amazon announced it was removing Parler from its web-hosting services, and both Apple and Google removed the app from their app stores.

In November, when Carano asked her followers to join her on Parler, one critic asked why “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn was fired by Disney for making inappropriate jokes, but Carano hadn’t faced repercussions for the controversy she’d been involved with.

They fired James Gunn for jokes but she still had a job after all the crap on her timeline? Asking people to join Parler which is just a bunch of Right wing racists on there #FireGinaCarano @Disney https://t.co/ekQ91bt9ZW — x_basura_x (@Space_Rngr_Alex) November 16, 2020

Carano was criticised for supporting a YouTube commentator who was “trashing” her costar Pedro Pascal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Carano was criticised for supporting a YouTube commentator who ‘trashed’ Pedro Pascal.

In November, Carano was called out for supporting YouTube commentator Ryan Kinel. Kinel has criticised Carano’s Pedro Pascal several times. In one of Kinel’s videos, he calls Pascal “an absolute garbage human being” and a “talentless f***ing hack” after Pascal compared Trump supporters to Nazis in a meme shared on Instagram.

Carano tweeted happy birthday to Kinel and wrote: “thank you for all you do.”

Many fans viewed this as “nasty” and “unprofessional” from Carano: “Everything else aside, THANKING someone for trashing your co-star is absolutely just nasty and completely unprofessional.”

that’s literally so messed up and she knows it… pic.twitter.com/YzyW0LdFuS — kennedy (@darthsokas) November 16, 2020

In a tweet that is now private, one user wrote: “It’s really disgusting how John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran were viciously attacked by racist and sexist people, resulting in reduced roles and zero support from Disney, and Gina Carano gets a major role while associating herself with those very same people.”

Carano has shared memes mocking the coronavirus vaccine and mask-wearing

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Carano has mocked people for wearing masks.

Carano has shared numerous tweets mocking people who wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

She also mocked mask wearers in a tweet that also took aim at Democratic leaders: “Democratic government leaders now recommends we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going.”

Carano made headlines again in December when she shared more memes mocking the COVID-19 vaccine. One meme that alluded to voter fraud conspiracy theories read: “Sure I’ll take the vaccine just mail it to me. My health and safety are too important to show up in person. Just like mail in voting you know, safe, secure and honest. So just mail it to me and I’ll give myself the shot and send the paperwork back saying I’m vaccinated. You all trust me, right?”

In January 2021, Carano defended her controversial social media presence

Disney Platform Distribution Carano played Cara Dune in ‘The Mandalorian.’

Carano eventually spoke about her online social media presence in an interview with YouTuber Drunk3PO.

Carano told Drunk3PO: “People need to be OK with having conversations. With having difficult conversations, with having different opinions. What’s wrong with having a different opinion?”

Carano also said that she plans to “stick around” on social media whether people like it or not.

“If my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people. I bring the fire out in people. I’m not sure why.”

Carano then explained why she plans to stick around, telling Drunk3PO that she has “seen people get bullied off of Twitter on both sides.”

“I don’t like bullying, and If I don’t stay present, which I don’t even necessarily want to stay present that often, I want to make art, art is my passion, but if I don’t stay present then other people win,” Carano said.

“Other people win in bullying people off of platforms and there needs to be a more balanced platform.”

In February 2021, Carano compared modern-day republicans to Jews persecuted during the Holocaust

Philip Schulte/WireImage Carano was criticised for comparing modern-day republicans to persecuted Jews during the Holocaust.

Carano’s controversy recently reached a crescendo after the actress compared the treatment of modern-day republicans to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust in a now-deleted post on Instagram and TikTok.

The post read: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

The post was accompanied by a graphic picture of a woman running away from people.

She also posted a meme on Twitter alleging that convicted sex offender “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Not for the first time, people began calling for Carano to be fired from “The Mandalorian” following this post, with the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending on social media. Conversely, the counter hashtag #StandWithGinaCarano made its way around social media, too.

Carano was fired from “The Mandalorian” and dropped by her agency on February 10

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Carano will no longer be appearing in ‘The Mandalorian.’

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter by Lucasfilm, it was announced that “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

The statement continued: “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Deadline also reported that her agency UTA had cut ties with the actress.

Having been fired, Carano will not be returning to “The Mandalorian” for season three, despite being a recurring character in the show. It remains unclear as to whether her character will be written out of the show or if she will be recast.

Carano will also not be appearing in any future “Star Wars” content either, which is notable considering that The Hollywood Reporter reported that Disney initially planned to unveil Carano as the star of her own “Star Wars” show at an investor’s day in December, but these plans were changed following her November tweets regarding the election and voter fraud.

Insider could not immediately reach Carano for comment.

