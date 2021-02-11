Gina Carano fired from 'The Mandalorian' after comparing modern-day Republicans to Jews persecuted during the Holocaust

Disney Plus Carano as Cara Dune.

Gina Carano, the actress and former MMA fighter, has been fired from “The Mandalorian.”

In a now-deleted social media post, Carano compared Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust.

Lucas Films said, “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano, who played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune, was criticised for an Instagram comment she made Tuesday that equated being a Republican with being a Jew during the Holocaust.

The now-deleted post read: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighboursâ€¦even by children,” Carano wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

She also posted a meme on Twitter alleging that convicted sex offender “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

On Wednesday, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano made its way around social media, while others started a counter hashtag, #StandWithGinaCarano.

This isn’t the first time “Mandalorian” fans have rallied for Carano to be fired over her political views.

During the November election, Carano pushed election fraud conspiracies, appeared to make a joke about gender non-conforming pronouns, and was critical of masking mandates.

In January, Carano asked her fans on Twitter to join her on Parler, a platform framing itself as the conservative alternative to Twitter and a “free speech” platform.

In a January 3 interview with the YouTuber DRUNK3PO, she said: “If my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people. I bring the fire out in people. I’m not sure why.”

Insider could not immediately reach Carano for comment.

