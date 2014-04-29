Gina Bianchini: Facebook And LinkedIn Don't Work If You're Looking For Professional Advice

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Gina Bianchini is a veteran entrepreneur and investor in Silicon Valley. She is the founder of Ning, a platform for users to create their own custom social networks, which she left in 2010 to join venture firm Andresseen Horowitz. In the 2011, she started Mightybell, a social networking platform that helps companies and organisations power discussions among professionals. Watch Bianchini explain how Mightybell fits in a market flooded with social networks. Produced by Justin Gmoser

