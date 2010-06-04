JOBS! Amazing Job Openings At Cool Startups

Photo: Joel Shaughnessy for Business Insider

Are you stuck in a crappy dead-end job? Are you unemployed and looking to join a hot startup? Are you looking to join an amazing company working on something super cool?Well, good news: YOU CAN.



It helps to have deep technical experience in coding or web design, but there are openings in tech companies for all sorts of positions from PR to financial analyst. Unlike the rest of the private sector, tech companies are hiring again in a big way, recruiters tell us.

What’s it going to take to get one of these jobs? A sharp-looking resume and some common sense.

One company we talked to said the most important thing for people applying to the company is that “they aren’t douches.” We’re not going to single out which company said that because it’s sound advice across the board.

So, if you’re not a douche, click through to see some of the amazing job openings. You might just find yourself in an better job if you do!

Note: Any startup out there hiring, email me at [email protected] if you’d like to be added to the list.



Advertisement

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.