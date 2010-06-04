JOBS! Amazing Job Openings At Cool Startups

Photo: Joel Shaughnessy for Business Insider
Are you stuck in a crappy dead-end job? Are you unemployed and looking to join a hot startup? Are you looking to join an amazing company working on something super cool?Well, good news: YOU CAN.
It helps to have deep technical experience in coding or web design, but there are openings in tech companies for all sorts of positions from PR to financial analyst. Unlike the rest of the private sector, tech companies are hiring again in a big way, recruiters tell us.
What’s it going to take to get one of these jobs? A sharp-looking resume and some common sense.
One company we talked to said the most important thing for people applying to the company is that “they aren’t douches.” We’re not going to single out which company said that because it’s sound advice across the board.
So, if you’re not a douche, click through to see some of the amazing job openings. You might just find yourself in an better job if you do!
Note: Any startup out there hiring, email me at [email protected] if you’d like to be added to the list.
Advertisement
Twitter is hiring in several areas, including engineering, marketing, and monetization -- you could be a software engineer for Twitter's platform, tweak Twitter's search engine, write anti-spam programming, or build media partnerships in the business development department.
Twitter just moved into offices that are as nice as Google. The offices can house 300 people, Twitter only has 150 or so employed now. Take a tour of the offices here →
Gilt is hiring financial analysts, engineers, product and marketing managers, and interns. Gilt is a fast growing company, but still has a small company feel.
We talked to an employee at the company about what it takes to work there. Her advice: Have a sense of humour. Particularly in their tech section. Also, be willing to go out drinking with co-workers. Alot. In fact, our Gilt friend was tired from drinking the night before.
One other thing, the tech group wears pink shirts every Thursday, so you should be cool with that.
More advice on getting a job with the Gilt tech team: 'Do not wear a tie or a suit to interview, we love people who love coding (almost as a hobby), they go to bed with their significant other and bring their laptop with them, quirky, we will almost always hire someone who has done something amazing (ie. won iron man hawaii or medaled in ping pong).'
Online group-buying startup Groupon is hiring for several positions -- many in sales, some in product development (such as visual design or quality assurance engineering). We visited Groupon's offices, looks like a great place to work. Click to check it out →
Geodata startup SimpleGeo tweeted that it was looking for HTML ninjas to do front-end programming. We asked CEO and founder Matt Gilligan what would help someone stand out in a crowd of resumes.
His advice: 'We want to see code, the piece de resistance that makes your CSS/JS shine. This position is for someone that is passionate about design and UX, but as is relates to front-end code.'
Bug Labs, a technology startup producing modular devices, is hiring web-developing interns, a QA specialist, and a VP of Engineering and Operations.
We visited Bug's offices a few weeks ago. It's a small crew, but they all seemed pretty happy. Click here for a tour →
How hot is Foursquare? Hot enough for cofounder Dennis Crowley to be on the cover of Wired UK as the 'King' of social media! Hot enough for Pee-wee Herman to swing by the offices (as shown here.)
The location-based social network has open jobs in the engineering and business development departments. Foursquare is also seeking specific iPhone engineers to tune the iPhone app. We also toured Foursquare's offices. Here's where you would work →
Sourcebits, whose 99 cent alarm clock iPad app got 20,000 downloads in 30 days, is looking for a full time online PR person (in addition to several project developers).
Ideal candidates for the PR positions would understand Apple, Android, and Blackberry technology, have at least 2 years of experience in PR and would have good contacts with online journalists/bloggers, according to Sourcebits CEO Rohit Singal.
Even though he already saw four or five applicants, they were all from a traditional background and only did press releases. 'We hate press releases.'
Do you spend all day reading tech news? If so, you're probably reading Digg. Instead of just reading the site from afar, you can actually join the team.
Digg publisher/Chief Revenue Officer Chas Edwards tweeted that the social news site is hiring engineers. While Digg is only hiring engineers, the positions range from business intelligence infrastructure to mobile and web applications. All the jobs are based in San Francisco.
Front-end developers can solve some 'really interesting problems' at the San Francisco or New York offices of Hunch.
Hunch Marketing VP Kelly Ford gives applicants some pointers for cover letters, and describes the worst application he's ever seen:
'After I wrote that blog post, we (Hunch) received the single worst job application/cover letter I've ever encountered. It entailed a person who actually had a pretty decent resume, including a current job with a blue chip tech employer. But in the cover letter, she wrote, 'I don't really have a recent writing sample, except for the one I've included, which is a breakup note with my boyfriend.' And sure enough, she included a 2 page single-spaced rant, complete with expletives ('You are SO full of sh** and this relationship is so fu**ed up!!) We all just looked at it and our jaws dropped.'
Get in on the ground floor at 'one of the hottest private beta tickets in town,' Q&A Database Quora. It is currently hiring engineers and product designers. Not sure if you have what it takes? They provide some challenges for applicants to try -- either for fun, or to make applications stand out.
Software startup Asana is in search of 'The Designer' and 'The Business Person.' Why work there? For one, they give you $10,000 to spend on your computer set up, which is pretty awesome.
Smule, creator of the sonic media iPhone 'I am T-pain' and 'Ocarina' apps, is hiring engineers, developers, and marketers.
After we ran this, Rent Juice a startup that works on making rentals easier, emailed to say it is looking for a developer. We asked CTO Kunal Shah what would make an applicant stand out. His advice: 'Nothing too special, we're just having a hard time finding qualified people right now. We're early stage enough that while at the core we're looking for a talented coder, the person we end up hiring is going to have some other talents (great communication skills, sensitivity to web app UI, etc.). And most of all, they have to be as frustrated with the trials of the apartment rental market as we are.'
This is probably a tough job to land, but what the heck, we saw it on Twitter and thought we'd throw it out there. The New York Times is looking for a media-savvy journalist. Better have web development skills.
It's not just nifty little startups that are hiring. Amazon's Lab 126, responsible for the Kindle, is on a hiring binge for managers, product engineers, interns, and recruiters. Our favourite job openings from Lab126: Softgoods designer. Sounds like you're making clothes for the Kindle or something. You're on the industrial design team. To get the job you need to be 'diligent, curious, and fun to work with.' (As an aside, imagine some one thinking to themselves, 'I'm no fun to work with, this job isn't for me.' That'd be weird, no?)
Apple is no startup, but it's a pretty cool tech company. If you're looking to work there we assembled 10 cool openings for you to check out →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.