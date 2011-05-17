Inside Billion-Dollar Gilt Groupe: A Tour Of The Hottest Startup In New York

With the recent news of its billion-dollar valuation, we decided to check in with Gilt Groupe, one of the biggest startup success stories to emerge from New York.



Gilt Groupe is a flash-sales fashion site that’s more like a living, breathing magazine than an eCommerce business.

Although it’s not yet profitable, Gilt Groupe is reportedly on track to do $500 million in revenue this year, up from $270 million in revenue in the fiscal year ending June 2010.

Last year, we ran through its 200,000 square foot Brooklyn warehouse/office facility, which is where it has its photo studios and shipping operations. When Gilt moved into the space in November of 2007, it only needed 500 square feet.

Given its recent $138 million round, we wanted to revisit how Gilt has become a tremendous success, and what goes on behind the scenes.

Click here for a tour of Gilt’s giant Brooklyn office >

Disclosure: Gilt cofounder and chairman Kevin Ryan is also cofounder and chairman of Business Insider.

