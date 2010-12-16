Now Gilt Groupe Wants You To Change Your Password Due To Gawker Hack

I just received this email.



As you may be aware, Gawker recently suffered a security breach where passwords of 500,000 of its users were compromised.The list of compromised email addresses and passwords has been published on the Internet. As security is of utmost importance at Gilt we are contacting you as your Gilt email address matches an email address, published in the Gawker list. Please note that we are sending you this email as a precaution.

As many people often use the same password for multiple sites we strongly suggest that you change your Gilt password as well as do so on other sites where the password you have is the same as your Gawker password. You can change your Gilt password by visiting the Account Update page and selecting “Change your password” link.

Please visit the Gilt Security page for our suggestions on how to choose a secure password.

If you have any questions please contact customer support by emailing [email protected] or calling 877.280.0545.

Sincerely,

Gilt Groupe

