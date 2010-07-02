Models! Bras! Shoes! Behind The Scenes Of Gilt Groupe's Fabulous Photo Shoots

Private luxury clothing retailer Gilt Groupe is a very successful startup, with sales estimated to hit $500 million this year.



A big part of the success is its website, which is more like a living breathing fashion magazine than an eCommerce site.

Rather than using stock images from retailers, Gilt has its own in-house photo studio set up in its Brooklyn offices where it shoots models wearing different mixed and matched outfits .

We were invited to tour the Brooklyn office and see how the shoot is done.

Click here to see a how Gilt shoots photos for its website >

Disclosure: Gilt cofounder and chairman Kevin Ryan is also cofounder and chairman of Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.