Models! Bras! Shoes! Behind The Scenes Of Gilt Groupe's Fabulous Photo Shoots

Private luxury clothing retailer Gilt Groupe is a very successful startup, with sales estimated to hit $500 million this year.
A big part of the success is its website, which is more like a living breathing fashion magazine than an eCommerce site.
Rather than using stock images from retailers, Gilt has its own in-house photo studio set up in its Brooklyn offices where it shoots models wearing different mixed and matched outfits .
We were invited to tour the Brooklyn office and see how the shoot is done.
Click here to see a how Gilt shoots photos for its website >
Disclosure: Gilt cofounder and chairman Kevin Ryan is also cofounder and chairman of Business Insider.
Gilt has numerous photo studios in its Brooklyn offices. It has the largest in-house studio set-up in New York. Everyone else rents.
A variety of exciting shoes to be modelled. Gilt's talented stylists will match different shoes with with different outfits.
Gilt lists the sizes of the models on its site so people buying the clothes know how to think about the fit they're seeing.
Here's where they shoot bags. These are harder than clothes. A model wears clothes, which gives the clothes a certain amount of action. A bag just sits there.
Gilt shoots 40 pieces a day from 3 different angles. It's a tough art to get right, especially with jewellery.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.