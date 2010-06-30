Inside Gilt Groupe: A Tour Of The Hottest Startup In New York

Jay Yarow
gilt groupe

We decided to check in with Gilt Groupe, one of the biggest startup success stories to emerge from New York in recent years, and see how it’s managing its fantastic growth.

We ran through its 200,000 square foot Brooklyn warehouse/office facility, which is where it has its photo studios and shipping operations. When Gilt moved into the space in November of 2007, it only needed 500 square feet.

Gilt’s growth is reflected in its sales numbers. It’s reportedly on track to do $500 million in revenue this year, up from $170 million the year before.

Gilt has three offices in New York. Its main headquarters are in Manhattan, but its just rows upon rows of desks. We decided to take a tour of the Brooklyn warehouse where there is more action.

Our tour was so big that we’re splitting it up into two parts. Here’s the first part, showing how Gilt manages to ship thousands of items daily. We’ll post the second part where we saw a Gilt photo shoot soon.

Click here for a tour of Gilt’s giant Brooklyn office >
Disclosure: Gilt cofounder and chairman Kevin Ryan is also cofounder and chairman of Business Insider.

For a pretty glamorous company, Gilt's Brooklyn offices are in a decidedly unglamorous location.

Gilt's Brooklyn offices are in the Navy Yard.

This rusting building is opposite Gilt Groupe and runs the length of the road that leads you to Gilt.

The big white building is Gilt

Here's our Sherpa through Gilt's operations, Amanda Graber. We're about to enter the warehouse/offices.

As soon as you step inside you see rows and rows of shoes.

This is Donny Salazar, senior director of operations. He'll be our tour guide. He and Amanda are checking out the iPhone 4, which had just come out the day before we toured Gilt.

This is where the action starts for Gilt. Products arrive two weeks ahead of the sale date.

Employees pull the merchandise, sort it by style, colour and size. Then slap individual Gilt labels on each product.

The Gilt Brooklyn office is 200,000 square feet, and it occupies 3 floors.

As you wander through the warehouse, you see stacks of shoes.

There's racks of dresses all over the place, too.

Here's quality control. On high end items Gilt inspects every garment. For the rest, Gilt checks about 5% for quality. If there's problems, it expands the check.

More quality control folks.

We're not sure what's up with this door, but we like it.

This is the most secure spot in the warehouse. It is where all the jewelry is kept. Only a few people are allowed inside, and it's monitored by a camera. This is also where Gilt's Brooklyn office started.

Here's where the product gets prepared to be shipped. First its tagged.

Then it's boxed up.

Then it's scanned to make sure its right, then its put on a conveyor belt.

From there, it goes to the first floor, and it's put on a UPS truck and shipped to your home.

This will be a new customer service centre. Gilt has already outgrown its customer service centre.

This is the Gilt customer service centre. It's relatively calm when we pop in. Between 12 and 1, things get crazy in here.

Here's a rack of shoes for models to wear.

When we visit, a heat wave has just started and there's no air conditioning in some parts of the warehouse. Sucks for this guy.

If you work in the Gilt Brooklyn office, you're pretty much out of luck when it comes to eating.

So, this is the cafeteria/kitchen.

Like any good startup, it has a nice coffee set up.

The closest train to the Brooklyn warehouse is a 20 minute walk, so many employees ride bikes.

Here's an exterior shot of Gilt's neighbourhood. Like we said, not much in terms of lunch options.

But, these exteriors are useful for the photo shoots Gilt uses on its site. We'll detail that in our next post. Stay tuned...

In the interim, enjoy these other startup tours

Gawker Media: 394 Million Pageviews, 1 Steampunk Office
Get Your Groove On At $250 Million Groupon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.