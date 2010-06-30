Inside Gilt Groupe: A Tour Of The Hottest Startup In New York

We decided to check in with Gilt Groupe, one of the biggest startup success stories to emerge from New York in recent years, and see how it’s managing its fantastic growth.



We ran through its 200,000 square foot Brooklyn warehouse/office facility, which is where it has its photo studios and shipping operations. When Gilt moved into the space in November of 2007, it only needed 500 square feet.

Gilt’s growth is reflected in its sales numbers. It’s reportedly on track to do $500 million in revenue this year, up from $170 million the year before.

Gilt has three offices in New York. Its main headquarters are in Manhattan, but its just rows upon rows of desks. We decided to take a tour of the Brooklyn warehouse where there is more action.

Our tour was so big that we’re splitting it up into two parts. Here’s the first part, showing how Gilt manages to ship thousands of items daily. We’ll post the second part where we saw a Gilt photo shoot soon.

Click here for a tour of Gilt’s giant Brooklyn office >

Disclosure: Gilt cofounder and chairman Kevin Ryan is also cofounder and chairman of Business Insider.

