Inside Gilt Groupe: A Tour Of The Hottest Startup In New York

We decided to check in with Gilt Groupe, one of the biggest startup success stories to emerge from New York in recent years, and see how it’s managing its fantastic growth.
We ran through its 200,000 square foot Brooklyn warehouse/office facility, which is where it has its photo studios and shipping operations. When Gilt moved into the space in November of 2007, it only needed 500 square feet.
Gilt’s growth is reflected in its sales numbers. It’s reportedly on track to do $500 million in revenue this year, up from $170 million the year before.
Gilt has three offices in New York. Its main headquarters are in Manhattan, but its just rows upon rows of desks. We decided to take a tour of the Brooklyn warehouse where there is more action.
Our tour was so big that we’re splitting it up into two parts. Here’s the first part, showing how Gilt manages to ship thousands of items daily. We’ll post the second part where we saw a Gilt photo shoot soon.
Disclosure: Gilt cofounder and chairman Kevin Ryan is also cofounder and chairman of Business Insider.
This rusting building is opposite Gilt Groupe and runs the length of the road that leads you to Gilt.
Here's our Sherpa through Gilt's operations, Amanda Graber. We're about to enter the warehouse/offices.
This is Donny Salazar, senior director of operations. He'll be our tour guide. He and Amanda are checking out the iPhone 4, which had just come out the day before we toured Gilt.
Employees pull the merchandise, sort it by style, colour and size. Then slap individual Gilt labels on each product.
Here's quality control. On high end items Gilt inspects every garment. For the rest, Gilt checks about 5% for quality. If there's problems, it expands the check.
This is the most secure spot in the warehouse. It is where all the jewelry is kept. Only a few people are allowed inside, and it's monitored by a camera. This is also where Gilt's Brooklyn office started.
This is the Gilt customer service centre. It's relatively calm when we pop in. Between 12 and 1, things get crazy in here.
When we visit, a heat wave has just started and there's no air conditioning in some parts of the warehouse. Sucks for this guy.
But, these exteriors are useful for the photo shoots Gilt uses on its site. We'll detail that in our next post. Stay tuned...
