Gilt Chairman: Being Private Is Awesome

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Gilt Groupe Chairman Susan Lyne was recently interviewed by The Deal.

Gilt is in an interesting moment. It’s the clear leader in the US right now and recently raised a bunch of money at a $1 billion valuation, but it’s awoken sleeping giants. Amazon just launched its competitor MyHabit and the French juggernaut Vente Privée just announced a US joint venture with American Express.

After saying most of the smaller Gilt competitors would probably be consolidated, Lyne was asked whether Gilt could be acquired and said: “Anything’s possible, but I think it’s more likely we’ll stay an independent company.” 

She also talks about Martha Stewart Living, where she was CEO before joining Gilt, and says being a private company is awesome.

Here’s the interview:

Disclosure: Business Insider and Gilt Groupe share co-founders.

