Why Would You Quit Your Great Job For The Hassle Of Starting A Company?

Before she helped start Gilt Groupe, cofounder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson oversaw retail operations at 15 North American BVLGARI stores. Nice work if you can get it! Why in the world would she quit such a great job for the hassle of starting a company? She explains here:



Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



See Also:

• PepsiCo Has Built An Awesome “Mission Control” centre To Track Social Media About Gatorade



• How Turntable Became The Startup Everyone Is Addicted To In Just Four Months

• SEAMLESS: How Every Lazy, Hungry Person’s favourite Site Came To Be And Where It’s Headed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.