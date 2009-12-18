'Gilt Groupe For Kids' Zulily Raises $4.6 Million

Blue-Nile co-founder Mark Vadon and former Blue Nile exec Darrell Cavens have raised $4.6 million to launch a private-sale site focused on kids, babies and busy mums called Zulily.



Private-sale or “sample sales” sites are big business these days. NYC-based Gilt Groupe does around $200 million in revenue and is looking to go public. Amazon was rumoured to be buying Vente Privee, a French sample sales site, for $3 billion.

The round was led by Maveron, a venture capital firm founded by former banker Dan Levitan and Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz. The site launches as a private beta in the first quarter of 2010.

Disclosure: Gilt Groupe shares investors with The Business Insider.

