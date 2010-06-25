Gilt-For-Restaurants VillageVines Picks Up A Big Subscriber Base Overnight

, a New York City startup that offers restaurant deals on a private sales model, announced a distribution partnership with corporate benefit service Plum Benefits this morning.



VillageVines lets users book reservations at high-end restaurants; users pay VillageVines a $10 fee in exchange for an across the board discount, automatically deducted from their check.

Given that this model makes most sense for consumers looking to spend a little more than the average Groupon bargain-hunter, it makes sense that they would pursue a very different distribution strategy from other deal sites.

Plum Benefits offers discounts on entertainment services to white collar workers through the corporations they work for. Plum currently works with around 18,000 companies in the New York area.

We don’t have statistics about the rates at which Plum moves its deals, but this is potentially a big boost to VillageVines, which launched just a month ago.

