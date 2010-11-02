Gilt-For-Indian-Fashion Site Exclusively.in Raises Venture Cash

Exclusively.in, a New York City-based private sales site focused on Indian fashion wear, will announce a series A led by Accel Partners this week.



Private sales sites like Gilt Groupe have been extremely successful, and the space has become crowded, so going after smaller verticals like this is a natural move. Exclusively.in, which launched this summer, has drawn many of its early customers from Americans of Indian descent, but says it wants to “target the non-Indian, white market” moving forward.

The company was cofounded by a team of Indian-Americans, led by CEO Sunjay Guleria, a former VP at Going, which sold to AOL for $10 million last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.