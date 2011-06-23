Gilt Chairman: Online Shops Of The Future Will Be Like Games

Gilt chairman Susan Lyne just gave an interview to BigThink, the video interview site, on the future of commerce.



According to her, the future of commerce will involve three things. Two of those things happen to be things that Gilt is really good at, but the third caught our attention (the items are hers, but the commentary is ours):

Curation. What differentiated online commerce at the beginning was unlimited inventory. Now that we’ve gotten used to that, the differentiation is going to be the reverse: carefully curated selection.

Content. Content and commerce are becoming more linked together. People buy things more easily when they have stories.

Game mechanics. Since Foursquare, game mechanics are a big trend for startups. In commerce they could be pretty powerful. (Actually, you could argue Gilt does have game mechanics, given that it’s based on limited sales that happen once a day, and that’s a kind of game.)

Here’s the video:



(Via Curiosity Counts)

We would add a fourth thing, which is a cliché but also true: social. Social referrals and recommendations are driving an increasing share of visits, and sites that can capture that will reap a windfall.

Don’t Miss: Amazon’s Amazing Facebook Integration Is The Future Of Commerce →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.