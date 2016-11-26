The 'Gilmore Girls' 4 final words have been revealed, and now there has to be a sequel

Netflix We don’t know how to feel.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

After two charming trailers and lots of cheeky photos, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is officially streaming on Netflix for fans to binge.

And while the new series answered lots of fan speculation about Lorelai’s love life and her relationship with her mother, it was the four final words that are going to drive us nuts.

Final spoiler warning: Don’t keep reading if you don’t know how the series ends!

The series winds down with Lorelai and Luke’s small wedding in the town square with Rory, Luke, Lorelai, Lane, and Michele (yes Michele) as her man of honour. The wedding is super opulent for such a small gathering, but in typical Stars Hollow fashion, it’s gorgeous.

The last scene is Lorelai and Rory sitting at the gazebo with one another, laughing and talking about how Lorelai feels being married and later how Rory and Paul — her most recent, boring boyfriend — broke up via text message.

“It needs to fit,” Lorelai tells her. “He’ll find someone amazing someday. And so will you.”

And that’s when the final words happen (in bold):

LORELAI: Hey, what’s going on in there? RORY: I want to remember it all. Every detail. Mum? LORELAI: Yeah? RORY: I’m pregnant.

Lorelei’s mixture of shock and confusion completely mimicked my own, though many fans saw this coming ever since Netflix showed a picture of an apple among a plate full of pop tarts. In season five of the original “Gilmore Girls” series, fans learned that Lorelai only craves fruit when she’s pregnant:

OK, see, I’m eating an apple. Now normally, this would not be a sign of anything except hunger, except I don’t eat much fruit. I know I should, but I don’t have a hankering for it. I had it when I was pregnant with my first kid, though. Kept craving those apples, and this morning, boy, was I craving an apple.



So, yes, fans called it, but who is the father?

There are a few possibilities. In 2007 when the series ended, Logan and Rory decided to break up after he proposed to her and she refused. Their relationship continued into the Netflix revival, as complicated and messy as showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino likely thinks today’s relationships can get: Logan and Rory are only together when they’re in the same city, otherwise they’re nothing.

It could also be Paul’s, Rory’s aforementioned boring boyfriend who just broke up with her in the final scene, though we doubt it. After watching all four episodes, we’re doubting you even care about him and Lorelai’s “Who?” at the end of the episode really speaks volumes.

The one person we’re pretty sure it’s not? Jess. Though there is a moment in the revival where it appears Jess is longing for Rory and we know that he was the one to convince her to start writing her own novel, they never get together. When Luke asks him about it, Jess insists that their relationship is “long over.”

The next question is does this line of dialogue hint at future reboots of “Gilmore Girls”? Could it be a spinoff that follows Rory’s single motherhood life? All we know for sure is this has been planned by Sherman-Palladino from the beginning.

“It is very much what Amy wanted. If anyone knows her storytelling they will maybe know what to expect,” Alexis Bledel (Rory) said in

an interview with Lauren Graham (Lorelai) for Entertainment Weekly. “I honestly don’t know what to say about it without using specifics. It does kind of, hmm, it does kind of throw you.”

“For some reason, my first question was, ‘Who says them?’ Because I assumed it was one character, when it’s two,” Graham said. “It’s not as resolved as I thought they would be. I thought they would be, ‘Honey I’m home!’ or something like, ‘Goodbye, small town!’ So I was like, ‘Oh? Really?'”

Oh really, indeed. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is streaming now on Netflix.

