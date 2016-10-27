11 details you may have missed from the 'Gilmore Girls' trailer

Netflix

Edward Hermann played Richard Gilmore, the patriarch of the Gilmore family for the series' run. Hermann died in 2014 before the revival could happen.

Amy Sherman-Palladino has said his memory will be honored throughout the Netflix series, but there appears to be a multilayered line of diagogue Emily says during the trailer: 'I was married for 50 years, half of me is gone.'

Though we're not sure when Richard died on the show, the 50 year mark coincides with when Hermann died in real life: Emily and Richard married in 1964 and Hermann passed away in 2014.

Honouring his actual passing could be a subtle nod to the actor from Sherman-Palladino.