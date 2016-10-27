11 details you may have missed from the 'Gilmore Girls' trailer

The “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” trailer gave fans a glimpse of life back in Stars Hollow.
And though a lot has changed in the nine years since we’ve seen the cast, the trailer was still chock full of Easter eggs from the beloved series.
Keep reading to see what you may have missed.
It appears old habits die hard and Lorelai and Rory were in the mood for some tacos. But given the following scene, we assume Lorelai and Luke are still together at this point, but it could be a sly hint at trouble in paradise.
Did you notice the signs about getting new sewers in Stars Hollow? Looks like Taylor Doose is up to something around town.
The signs say, 'SWITCH TO SEWERS: ASK ME HOW!' and 'SEWERS (?) WELL!'
When they return from their town tour, it seems Luke is busy cooking food in Lorelai's kitchen. It's now tricked out with two ovens and a brand new stove.
'Gilmore Guys' is a popular podcast that takes a deep dive into each 'Gilmore Girls' episode. It appears the pair were asked to be a part of the show and said yes!
Edward Hermann played Richard Gilmore, the patriarch of the Gilmore family for the series' run. Hermann died in 2014 before the revival could happen.
Amy Sherman-Palladino has said his memory will be honored throughout the Netflix series, but there appears to be a multilayered line of diagogue Emily says during the trailer: 'I was married for 50 years, half of me is gone.'
Though we're not sure when Richard died on the show, the 50 year mark coincides with when Hermann died in real life: Emily and Richard married in 1964 and Hermann passed away in 2014.
Honouring his actual passing could be a subtle nod to the actor from Sherman-Palladino.
There are also a few Easter eggs from the show at Richard's service, including a record Rory gave him in season 3.
During the first season, Lorelai isn't sure what to get her father. She asks Rory, who says she got him 'Chuck Berry: Live at the Fillmore.'
That album is on a table at the funeral, a touching reminder of Rory's relationship with her grandfather.
That's not the only Easter egg -- this picture was from the wedding vow renewal episode, which was also the 'Gilmore Girls' 100th episode.
The episode was called 'Wedding Bell Blues' and it was a huge hit with critics and a wonderful glimpse into Emily and Richard's marriage.
We also get a look at what appears to be Paris Geller's home and it looks very adult -- in contrast with Rory who is living a 'vagabond existence.'
Do you spot that picture of Doyle in the corner? Looks like they're still together!
It looks like 'Stars Hollow ... Publishing since 199...' is written on the exterior of this building. We know that Rory subscribed to the 'Stars Hollow Gazette' after leaving for Yale, so this could be where they're having their conversation.
But whether or not Jess or Rory is working at the paper is unclear.
Rory pretended she was buying corn starch when she was really looking at Dean at Doose's Market. She ended up taking the corn starch home with her accidentally.
Is she perhaps trying to convince Rory to leave her teaching position? Is she the headmaster there now? Could Paris have kids?? We'll have to wait until November 25 to find out.
