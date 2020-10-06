THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' 20 years later

The WB; DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters Alexis Bledel starred as Rory on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

“Gilmore Girls” premiered on The WB 20 years ago and launched many of its leading cast members into fame.

Stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Melissa McCarthy went on to successful careers on TV and in films.

Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki are both still starring on hit TV shows today.

Other actors, like Kelly Bishop, Liz Torres, and Sally Struthers, already had successful careers before joining the cast.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Gilmore Girls” premiered on The WB 20 years ago on October 5 â€” and the show still has a massive fan base today.

During its seven-year run, plus its 2016 Netflix revival miniseries, “Gilmore Girls” has hosted plenty of well-known guest stars and launched the careers of many of the main cast members.

Read on to find out what the stars of “Gilmore Girls” have done since they first appeared in Stars Hollow.

Lauren Graham is still well-known for playing determined young mother Lorelai Gilmore.

The WB Lauren Graham on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before starring on “Gilmore Girls,” Lauren Graham had minor roles on several popular TV shows, including NBC’s “Law and Order” and “Seinfeld.”The actress also had larger roles on ABC’s “Townies” and NBC’s “Conrad Bloom.”

While starring on the show, Graham appeared in films like “The Pacifier” (2005) and “Because I Said So” (2007).

Graham has continued her acting career and she’s become a published author.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Lauren Graham at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Graham’s largest role after “Gilmore Girls” was playing Sarah Braverman on NBC’s “Parenthood.”

The actress has also appeared as herself on several shows, such as Bravo’s “Project Runway,” reprised her role as Lorelai for Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” miniseries, worked on Disney Junior’s “Vampirina,” and recently starred on NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

In film, Graham went on to appear in “Evan Almighty” (2007) and “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (2016).

Outside of acting, Graham has written three books in the past decade: “In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It,”“Talking as Fast as I Can,” and “Someday, Someday, Maybe.”

Alexis Bledel played Lorelai “Rory” Gilmore, a bright and ambitious teenager with a strong relationship with her young mother.

The WB Alexis Bledel on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Rory Gilmore was Alexis Bledel’s first major acting role. Before the show, she’d only acted in an uncredited role in “Rushmore” (1998).

While starring on “Gilmore Girls,” Bledel also appeared in movies such as “Tuck Everlasting” (2002) and “Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants” (2005).

Bledel has since won an Emmy for her recent acting work.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters Alexis Bledel went on to a successful career on TV and in film.

After “Gilmore Girls,” Bledel went on to star in movies, like “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2” (2007), “Post Grad” (2009), “Violet and Daisy” (2011), and “Crypto” (2019).

The actress has also starred on hit TV shows, including Fox/Crackle’s “Us and Them,” Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Bledel’s work on “The Handmaid’s Tale” even earned her the 2017 Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series.

The actress is currently set to reprise her iconic role as Lena in “Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 3.”

Scott Patterson played Luke Danes, Star Hollow’s grouchy diner owner.

The WB Scott Patterson on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before playing Lorelai’s eventual love interest, Luke, Scott Patterson had a professional baseball career.

He got his start acting in movies like “Little Big League” (1994) and “Three Wishes” (1995) and on NBC’s “Seinfeld” and “Will and Grace.”

During his years playing Luke, Patterson also worked on Cartoon Network’s “Justice League Unlimited” and “Her Best Move.”

Patterson has continued to act across a variety of genres.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Scott Patterson is still acting today.

Patterson has played several leading characters on shows and in movies since “Gilmore Girls” ended.

He went on to work on “Saw IV” (2007), “Saw V” (2008), and “Saw VI” (2009), as well as “Other People’s Children” (2015), “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” (2018), and “Con Man” (2018).

The actor has also continued to find success on TV shows like The CW’s “Aliens in America,” Fox’s “90210,” NBC’s “The Event,” and Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Kelly Bishop portrayed Lorelai’s mother, and Rory’s grandmother, Emily Gilmore.

The WB Kelly Bishop on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before playing Emily Gilmore, Kelly Bishop had a successful background in theatre, film, and television.

In Hollywood, she was well known for “Dirty Dancing” (1987), “Six Degrees of Separation” (1993), and “Wonder Boys” (2000). However, much of her success also came from her roles on stage in musicals like “On the Town” (1971), “A Chorus Line” (1975), and “Six Degrees of Separation” (1990).

She even won a Tony award in 1976 for playing Shelia in “A Chorus Line.”

Bishop’s acting career continued after “Gilmore Girls,” and she returned to the stage.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Kelly Bishop has continued her celebrated career.

After playing Emily Gilmore, Bishop reunited with “Gilmore Girls” showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino to star on ABC Family’s “Bunheads” and reprised her iconic role on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

The actress also continued her theatre career, starring in the 2011 revival of “Anything Goes” alongside her future-“Bunheads” costar Sutton Foster.

Most recently, Bishop appeared in “The Salzburg Story” (2018) and “Art of Falling in Love” (2019).

Edward Herrmann played Richard Gilmore, Lorelai’s father and Rory’s grandfather.

Warner Bros. Edward Herrmann on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Edward Herrmann acted in dozens of roles before his work on “Gilmore Girls,” and he’d narrated several documentary series such as PBS’ “Nova” and “Liberty! The American Revolution.”

Herrmann was well known for “The Great Gatsby” (1974), “Annie” (1982), “Richie Rich” (1994), and “Nixon” (1995).

During his run on “Gilmore Girls,” he also worked on ABC’s “The Practice,” “The Aviator” (2004), and several documentaries.

Herrmann’s acting career continued until his death in 2014.

AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File Edward Herrmann died in 2014.

After “Gilmore Girls,” Herrmann continued to act in movies and on TV shows.

He appeared on popular shows like ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother,” and CBS’ “The Good Wife.” He also had a small voice role in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013).

In 2014, the actor died from brain cancer at the age of 71.

Before Melissa McCarthy played Sookie St. James, she had minor credits on other television shows.

Netflix Melissa McCarthy on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Melissa McCarthy had just started working in the entertainment industry as a comedian and actress before she joined the cast as Sookie St. James.

While starring on “Gilmore Girls,” she worked on movies like “The Kid” (2000), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), and “The Life of David Gale” (2003).

McCarthy has found big success in comedy since her time as Sookie.

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images Melissa McCarthy is now a successful actress, comedian, and producer.

After “Gilmore Girls,” McCarthy continued working on television, starring on ABC’s “Samantha Who?” and CBS’ “Mike and Molly.” She also returned to her role as Sookie in “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

However, the comedic actress is better known for her work in films like “Bridesmaids” (2011), “Identity Thief” (2013), “The Heat” (2013), “Tammy” (2014), “Spy” (2015), “Ghostbusters” (2016), and “Life of the Party” (2018) – many of which she also produced.

More recently, McCarthy has stepped into dramatic roles in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (2018) and “The Kitchen” (2019), and she’s currently set to play Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Keiko Agena had only a handful of roles under her belt before starring as Rory’s best friend, Lane Kim.

The WB Keiko Agena on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before starring as Lane, Keiko Agena had only played a few minor roles in film and on television, including parts on Fox’s “Beverly Hills 90210” and ABC/The WB’s “Sister, Sister.”

Agena has continued to act across a variety of mediums.

Paul R. Giunta/WireImage/Getty Images Keiko Agena is still acting on TV and in films.

After “Gilmore Girls,” Agena continued acting in various roles, including live-action and animated projects.

She voiced a character on Disney’s “Kim Possible,” appeared in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” and had a small role on Showtime’s “Shameless” before reprising her role as Lane on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Agena has recently acted on Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” and Fox’s “Prodigal Son.”

Jared Padalecki played Rory’s first boyfriend, Dean Forester.

The WB Jared Padalecki on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before playing Dean, Jared Padalecki only had a couple of acting credits.

While on “Gilmore Girls,” he acted in movies such as “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003) and “New York Minute” (2004).

Padalecki has since become famous for his long-running TV career.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Jared Padalecki is well known for starring on ‘Supernatural.’

After “Gilmore Girls,” Padalecki landed one of the lead roles on The CW’s “Supernatural,” which has been running for 15 years. The show is set to finish airing its final season this month.

Padalecki also continued acting in films like “House of Wax” (2005) and “Friday the 13th” (2009), and he returned as Dean on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Milo Ventimiglia portrayed Jess Mariano, Luke’s nephew and one of Rory’s boyfriends.

Warner Bros. Television Milo Ventimiglia on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before landing the role of Jess, Milo Ventimiglia had small roles on NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” ABC/The WB’s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” NBC’s “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” and Fox’s “Opposite Sex.” He also appeared in “She’s All That” (1999).

While playing Jess, he acted on NBC’s “American Dreams.”

Ventimiglia has continued to act on TV, and he’s been nominated for several Emmy Awards.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters Milo Ventimiglia is well known for his work on television.

Ventimiglia continued his successful acting career after playing Jess.

He’s had starring roles on NBC’s “Heroes,” ABC’s “The Whispers,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” and, most recently, NBC’s “This Is Us,” which has earned him three Emmy nominations.

He’s also appeared in “That’s My Boy” (2012), “Grown Ups 2” (2013), “Creed II” (2018), and “The Art of Dancing in the Rain” (2019).

Matt Czuchry played Logan Huntzberger, Rory’s love interest at Yale.

Warner Bros. Matt Czuchry on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Matt Czuchry had less than a dozen acting roles under his belt before being cast as Logan Huntzberger.

Most notably, he’d appeared on other popular teen shows, such as Fox’s “Freaks and Geeks” and The WB/The CW’s “7th Heaven.”

Czuchry has continued to act, occasionally alongside his “Gilmore Girls” costars.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Matt Czuchry is still acting today.

Czuchry reprised his role as Logan on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” but he also went on to other TV shows like NBC’s “Friday Night Lights,” CBS’s “The Good Wife,” and, most recently, Fox’s “The Resident.”

On “The Resident,” Czuchry worked alongside Tanc Sade, who played Logan’s best friend Finn on “Gilmore Girls.”

Paris Geller, Rory’s academic rival and eventual friend, was played by Liza Weil.

The WB Liza Weil on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Liza Weil originally auditioned for the role of Rory, but Weil made such an impression on Sherman-Palladino that the showrunner wrote the part of Paris specifically for the actress.

Before acting on “Gilmore Girls,” Weil had minor roles in a few movies and on TV shows.

Weil has continued her acting career in film and on TV.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Liza Weil went on to a successful acting career.

After “Gilmore Girls,” Weil guest-starred on major shows such as NBC’s “Law and Order” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” She was also one of the returning characters on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

However, her largest roles since playing Paris were as Amanda Tanner on ABC’s “Scandal,”Milly Stone on ABC Family’s “Bunheads,” and Bonnie Winterbottom on ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Most recently, the actress appeared in “The Black Emperor of Broadway” (2020).

Sean Gunn played series-regular Kirk Gleason.

The WB Sean Gunn on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Sean Gunn is best known to “Gilmore Girls” fans as Kirk Gleason, a Stars Hollow resident who worked dozens of different jobs in town.

But before becoming a series regular, Gunn appeared on two other season-one episodes as Mick and “Swan Man.”

Gunn had only acted in a small number of roles before “Gilmore Girls.”

Gunn has continued acting and has recently worked on superhero movies with his brother, James Gunn.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Sean Gunn is well known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following “Gilmore Girls,” Gunn has appeared on ABC’s “October Road,” Fox’s “Glee,” ABC Family’s “Bunheads,” and NBC’s “Superstore.” He also returned for the 2016 “Gilmore Girls” revival.

Recently, Gunn has worked with his brother, director James Gunn, on “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

The actor is also set to play Weasel in the upcoming superhero film “The Suicide Squad” and reprise his roles in “Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Liz Torres played Miss Patty, the gossipy dance teacher.

The WB Liz Torres on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Liz Torres had previously worked on several television shows and movies before playing Miss Patty.

Most notably, she appeared on CBS’ “All in the Family” and NBC’s “The John Larroquette Show,” which earned her two Emmy nominations.

After “Gilmore Girls,” Torres continued acting on television, in film, and on the stage.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Liz Torres has also acted on the stage.

Following her role on “Gilmore Girls,” Torres guest-starred on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” ABC’s “Scandal,” and Pop/Netflix’s “One Day at a Time.” Additionally, she returned for “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

The actress was also cast in the 2010 Off-Broadway play “It Must Be Him” and produced the 2012 original run of “Ghost the Musical.”

Sally Struthers played Babette Dell, Lorelai’s neighbour and friend.

The WB Sally Struthers on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before she played Lorelai’s cat-loving neighbour, Sally Struthers was already well-known for her television, film, and voice-acting performances.

She got famous starring on CBS’ “All in the Family,” and she continued to appear on hit shows such as CBS’s “Murder, She Wrote,” CBS’ “Gloria,” and ABC’s “Nine to Five.”

Before “Gilmore Girls,” Struthers also voiced Pebbles Flintstone on CBS’ “The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show” and in “Fred Flintstone and Friends” (1977).

Outside of Hollywood, the actress played Miss Hannigan during part of the 1998 US Tour of “Annie” and Miss Lynch in the 1994 revival of “Grease.”

Struthers has continued to find success as an actress.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images Sally Struthers continues to act on stage and in Hollywood.

Struthers’ career after “Gilmore Girls” has included acting and voice work in the movies “The Relationtrip” (2017), “You and Me” (2018), and “Still Waiting in the Wings” (2018).

She also returned for the “Gilmore Girls” revival, and most recently, she appeared in “Christmas Harmony” (2019).

Struther has also continued her theatre career in productions of “Steel Magnolias,”“Legally Blonde,” and “The Witches of Eastwick.”

Yanic Truesdale played Michel Gerard, the irritable concierge at Lorelai’s inn.

The WB Yanic Truesdale on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Yanic Truesdale had acted in a few different Canadian and American films before landing the role of Michel Gerard on “Gilmore Girls.”

Truesdale has continued acting after the show, and he’s also opened a fitness studio.

MICHELE TANTUSSI/Reuters Yanic Truesdale owns a spin studio in Canada.

After playing Michel, Truesdale returned for “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Most recently, he appeared in “My Salinger Year” (2020) and “Love by Accident” (2020) and on City TV’s “The Wedding Planners” and France 2’s “Les Mecs.”

Outside of acting, Truesdale is the owner of the spin studio Spin Energie in Montreal, Canada.

Emily Kuroda portrayed Mrs. Kim, Lane’s strict mother.

The WB Emily Kuroda on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before her role on “Gilmore Girls,” Emily Kuroda had portrayed characters on several popular shows, such as NBC’s “ER” and CBS’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Kuroda has since acted in TV movies and on other television shows.

Tara Ziemba/FilmMagic/Getty Images Emily Kuroda has mainly worked on TV.

Since “Gilmore Girls,” Kudora has appeared on several popular TV shows, like ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Fox’s “The Resident,” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” She also reprised her role on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Additionally, the actress was in the TV movies “Scruples” (2012) and “Bloodline” (2013).

Todd Lowe played Lane’s bandmate-turned-husband, Zack Van Gerbig.

The CW Todd Lowe on ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Before playing Zack, Todd Lowe had appeared as two different characters on CBS’s “Walker, Texas Ranger” and had a small role in “The Princess Diaries” (2001).

Lowe is now best known for his work on TV.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Todd Lowe went on to star on ‘True Blood.’

After “Gilmore Girls,” Lowe went on to play Terry Bellefleur on several seasons of HBO’s “True Blood.”

In addition to returning for “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” the actor has also appeared on CBS’ “NCIS,” ABC Family’s “Bunheads,” and USA’s “Shooter.”

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.