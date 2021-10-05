THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Gilmore Girls’ 21 years later

Lauren Graham is still well-known for playing determined young mother Lorelai Gilmore.
Before starring on “Gilmore Girls,” Lauren Graham had minor roles on several popular TV shows, including NBC’s “Law and Order” and “Seinfeld.” The actress also had larger roles on ABC’s “Townies” and NBC’s “Conrad Bloom.”
While starring on the show, Graham appeared in films like “The Pacifier” (2005) and “Because I Said So” (2007).
Graham has continued her acting career and she’s become a published author.
Graham’s largest role after “Gilmore Girls” was playing Sarah Braverman on NBC’s “Parenthood.”
The actress also appeared as herself on shows like Bravo’s “Project Runway,” reprised her role as Lorelai for Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” miniseries, worked on Disney Junior’s “Vampirina,” and recently starred on NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”
Graham went on to appear in “Evan Almighty” (2007) and “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (2016).
He got his start acting in movies like “Little Big League” (1994) and “Three Wishes” (1995) and on NBC’s “Seinfeld” and “Will and Grace.”
During his years playing Luke, Patterson also worked on Cartoon Network’s “Justice League Unlimited” and “Her Best Move.”
Patterson has continued to act across a variety of genres.
Patterson has played several leading characters on shows and in movies since “Gilmore Girls” ended.
He went on to work on “Saw IV” (2007), “Saw V” (2008), and “Saw VI” (2009), as well as “Other People’s Children” (2015), “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” (2018), and “Con Man” (2018).
The actor has also continued to find success on TV shows like The CW’s “Aliens in America,” Fox’s “90210,” NBC’s “The Event,” and Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”
Patterson recently started the “Gilmore Girls” rewatch podcast “I Am All In With Scott Patterson.”
Kelly Bishop portrayed Lorelai’s mother and Rory’s grandmother, Emily Gilmore.
Before playing Emily Gilmore, Kelly Bishop had a successful background in theater, film, and television.
In Hollywood, she was well known for “Dirty Dancing” (1987), “Six Degrees of Separation” (1993), and “Wonder Boys” (2000). However, much of her success also came from her roles on stage in musicals like “On the Town” (1971), “A Chorus Line” (1975), and “Six Degrees of Separation” (1990).
Bishop’s acting career continued after “Gilmore Girls,” and she returned to the stage.
After playing Emily Gilmore, Bishop reunited with “Gilmore Girls” showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino to star on ABC Family’s “Bunheads” and reprised her iconic role on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”
The actress also continued her theater career, starring in the 2011 revival of “Anything Goes” alongside her future-“Bunheads” costar Sutton Foster.
Most recently, Bishop appeared in “The Salzburg Story” (2018) and “Art of Falling in Love” (2019).
The actress is set to appear on the upcoming season of Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Edward Herrmann played Richard Gilmore, Lorelai’s father and Rory’s grandfather.
Edward Herrmann acted in dozens of roles and narrated several documentary series such as PBS’ “Nova” and “Liberty! The American Revolution” before his work on “Gilmore Girls.”
Herrmann was well known for “The Great Gatsby” (1974), “Annie” (1982), “Richie Rich” (1994), and “Nixon” (1995).
During his run on “Gilmore Girls,” he also worked on ABC’s “The Practice,” “The Aviator” (2004), and several documentaries.
Herrmann’s acting career continued until his death in 2014.
After “Gilmore Girls,” Herrmann continued to act in movies and on TV shows.
He appeared on popular shows like ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother,” and CBS’ “The Good Wife.” He also had a small voice role in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013).
In 2014, the actor died from brain cancer at the age of 71.
Before Melissa McCarthy played Sookie St. James, she had minor credits on other television shows.
Melissa McCarthy had just started working in the entertainment industry as a comedian and actress before she joined the cast as Sookie St. James.
While starring on “Gilmore Girls,” she worked on movies like “The Kid” (2000), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), and “The Life of David Gale” (2003).
McCarthy has found big success in comedy since her time as Sookie.
After “Gilmore Girls,” McCarthy continued working on television, starring on ABC’s “Samantha Who?” and CBS’ “Mike and Molly.” She also returned to her role as Sookie on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”
However, the comedic actress is better known for her work in films like “Bridesmaids” (2011), “Identity Thief” (2013), “The Heat” (2013), “Tammy” (2014), “Spy” (2015), “Ghostbusters” (2016), and “Life of the Party” (2018), and “Thunder Force” (2021) — many of which she also produced.
More recently, McCarthy has stepped into dramatic roles in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (2018), “The Kitchen” (2019), and on Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”
She’s currently set to play Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”
Keiko Agena had only a handful of roles under her belt before starring as Rory’s best friend, Lane Kim.
Before starring as Lane, Keiko Agena had only played a few minor roles in film and on television, including parts on Fox’s “Beverly Hills 90210” and ABC/The WB’s “Sister, Sister.”
Agena has continued to act across a variety of mediums.
After “Gilmore Girls,” Agena continued acting in various roles, including live-action and animated projects.
She voiced a character on Disney’s “Kim Possible,” appeared in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011), and had a small role on Showtime’s “Shameless” before reprising her role as Lane on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”
Agena has recently acted on Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Fox’s “Prodigal Son,” and Apple TV+’s “Central Park.”
She also appeared in “The Never List” (2020).
Jared Padalecki played Rory’s first boyfriend, Dean Forester.
While on “Gilmore Girls,” he acted in movies such as “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003) and “New York Minute” (2004).
Padalecki has since become famous for his long-running TV career.
After “Gilmore Girls,” Padalecki landed one of the lead roles on The CW’s “Supernatural,” which ran for 15 years. The show finished airing its final season in November 2020.
Padalecki also continued acting in films like “House of Wax” (2005) and “Friday the 13th” (2009), and he returned as Dean on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”
Most recently, he’s been starring on The CW’s “Walker.”
Milo Ventimiglia portrayed Jess Mariano, Luke’s nephew and one of Rory’s boyfriends.
Before landing the role of Jess, Milo Ventimiglia had small roles on NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” ABC/The WB’s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” NBC’s “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” and Fox’s “Opposite Sex.” He also appeared in “She’s All That” (1999).
While playing Jess, he acted on NBC’s “American Dreams.”
Ventimiglia has continued to act on TV, and he’s been nominated for several Emmy Awards.
He’s had starring roles on NBC’s “Heroes,” ABC’s “The Whispers,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” and, most recently, NBC’s “This Is Us,” which has earned him three Emmy nominations.
He’s also appeared in “That’s My Boy” (2012), “Grown Ups 2” (2013), “Creed II” (2018), and “The Art of Dancing in the Rain” (2019).
Ventimiglia is set to join Bishop on the next season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Matt Czuchry played Logan Huntzberger, Rory’s love interest at Yale.
Matt Czuchry had less than a dozen acting roles under his belt before being cast as Logan Huntzberger.
Most notably, he’d appeared on other popular teen shows, such as Fox’s “Freaks and Geeks” and The WB/The CW’s “7th Heaven.”
Czuchry has continued to act, occasionally alongside his “Gilmore Girls” costars.
Czuchry reprised his role as Logan on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” but he also went on to other TV shows like NBC’s “Friday Night Lights,” CBS’s “The Good Wife,” and, most recently, Fox’s “The Resident.”
On “The Resident,” Czuchry worked alongside Tanc Sade, who played Logan’s best friend Finn on “Gilmore Girls.”
Paris Geller, Rory’s academic rival and eventual friend, was played by Liza Weil.
But before becoming a series regular, Gunn appeared on two other season-one episodes as Mick and “Swan Man.”
Gunn had only acted in a small number of roles before “Gilmore Girls.”
Gunn has continued acting and has recently worked on superhero movies with his brother, James.
Following “Gilmore Girls,” Gunn has appeared on ABC’s “October Road,” Fox’s “Glee,” ABC Family’s “Bunheads,” and NBC’s “Superstore.” He also returned for the 2016 “Gilmore Girls” revival.
He’s worked with his brother, director James Gunn, on “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and “The Suicide Squad” (2021).
The actor is also set to reprise his roles in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Liz Torres played Miss Patty, the gossipy dance teacher.
Liz Torres had previously worked on several television shows and movies before playing Miss Patty.
Most notably, she appeared on CBS’ “All in the Family” and NBC’s “The John Larroquette Show,” which earned her two Emmy nominations.
After “Gilmore Girls,” Torres continued acting on television, in film, and on the stage.
Following her role on “Gilmore Girls,” Torres guest-starred on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” ABC’s “Scandal,” and Pop/Netflix’s “One Day at a Time.” Additionally, she returned for “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”
Most recently, he appeared in “My Salinger Year” (2020) and “Love by Accident” (2020) and on City TV’s “The Wedding Planners” and France 2’s “Les Mecs.”
Outside of acting, Truesdale is the owner of the spin studio Spin Energie in Montreal, Canada.
Emily Kuroda portrayed Mrs. Kim, Lane’s strict mother.
Before her role on “Gilmore Girls,” Emily Kuroda had portrayed characters on several popular shows, such as NBC’s “ER” and CBS’s “The Young and the Restless.”
Kuroda has since acted in TV movies and on other television shows.
Since “Gilmore Girls,” Kuroda has appeared on several popular TV shows, like ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Fox’s “The Resident,” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” She also reprised her role on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”
Additionally, the actress was in the TV movies “Scruples” (2012) and “Bloodline” (2013).
Todd Lowe played Lane’s bandmate-turned-husband, Zack Van Gerbig.