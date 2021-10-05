THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Gilmore Girls’ 21 years later

Graham has continued her acting career and she’s become a published author.

Graham’s largest role after “Gilmore Girls” was playing Sarah Braverman on NBC’s “Parenthood.”

The actress also appeared as herself on shows like Bravo’s “Project Runway,” reprised her role as Lorelai for Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” miniseries, worked on Disney Junior’s “Vampirina,” and recently starred on NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Graham went on to appear in “Evan Almighty” (2007) and “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (2016).

Outside of acting, Graham has written three books in the past decade: “In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It,” “Talking as Fast as I Can,” and “Someday, Someday, Maybe.”

The actress is currently starring on the Disney+ original series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.”