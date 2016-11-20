Netflix released a second 'Gilmore Girls' revival trailer and it has more fast-talking scenes than ever

The INSIDER Summary:

• Netflix released a new trailer for the “Gilmore Girls” revival.

• It includes new scenes, and seems faster paced than the original trailer. • Watch it below.



After releasing the first trailer at the end of October, Netflix has debuted another trailer for the upcoming “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” revival.

For anyone who thought the first trailer felt a bit stilted, this second trailer is a breath of fresh air, with a few new scenes and Lorelai sayings (“I believe in a former life I was coffee!”) that will have you super excited for when the show finally comes back later this month.

There also seems to be a few more commentaries on Rory’s adult life — including Babette’s fast-talking explanation of all the millennials who have moved back in with their parents — and lots of shots of the mother-daughter duo bonding in Stars Hollow.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will premiere on Netflix on November 25.

