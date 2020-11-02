19 details you probably missed on the first season of 'Gilmore Girls'

The WB Some parts of the first season don’t quite make sense.

“Gilmore Girls” premiered 20 years ago on The WB, but even superfans may have missed these sneaky details on the first season.

Lorelai and Rory’s living room has some interesting decor and pretty subpar lighting.

There are a few foreshadowing moments, including someone showing Lorelai a picture of the inn she eventually buys.

Max proposed to Lorelai with way more than 1,000 daisies.

“Gilmore Girls” has been a beloved TV drama since it first premiered in 2000.

Here are some sneaky details even fans who rewatch the cosy show every fall may have missed on season one:

The importance of Stars Hollow is apparent from the very first shot.

The WB The town really is the centre of the show on season one.

Stars Hollow, the town “Gilmore Girls” is set in, is an iconic part of the show. Everyone knows and looks out for each other, which creates a pleasant dynamic between the characters.

Fans of the show tend to love the town’s perpetual fall weather and cosy atmosphere, so it seems fitting that the very first shot of the entire series zooms in on Stars Hollow banners lining the streets.

While Rory is still attending Stars Hollow High School, she studies a famous American novel.

The WB The students are reading and discussing ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.’

Rory only has a few scenes at Stars Hollow High School before transferring to Chilton at the beginning of season one.

But in one of those scenes, viewers can see that “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is written on the chalkboard, and copies of the Mark Twain novel can be seen on students’ desks.

The pilot hints at Stars Hollow High’s school colours.

The WB The school’s colours are red and white.

During the pilot episode – when Rory is still attending Stars Hollow High School – she walks out of the building with Dean, and they pass a group of students wearing red-and-white letterman jackets.

In addition to showing off the colours, the jackets have big “M” patches that are evidently a reference to the school’s mascot, which is the Minutemen, according to fan sites.

Several scenes from the second episode are part of the season-one opening credits.

The WB The iconic scenes from the opening credits are mainly from episode two.

The opening credits show a highlight reel of the first season, but a majority of the shots seem to come from episode two, “The Lorelais’ First Day at Chilton.”

They include the scene of Lorelai painting Rory’s toenails on their front porch, Lorelai running down the stairs in a hot-pink shirt and denim shorts, and Rory and Lorelai pulling up to Chilton for the first time.

Lorelai keeps using her fuzzy blue alarm clock, even though it caused her to oversleep on Rory’s first day of school.

The WB Lorelai keeps the clock even though it doesn’t seem to work.

Lorelai oversleeps on Rory’s first day, which leads her to drive Rory to Chilton in a bizarre, mismatched outfit.

When buying coffee from Luke later in the day, Lorelai complains that the fuzzy blue alarm clock that she set the night before “didn’t purr on time.”

But despite knowing that the alarm clock doesn’t work, it can be seen in her room throughout the rest of the season.

Though Lorelai and Rory have a cosy living room, there’s one alarming piece of decor.

The WB The clown pillow seems out of place.

Lorelai and Rory’s living room is featured on much of the first season – it’s where the pair share heartwarming moments and eat plenty of junk food.

Though most of the decor is pretty standard, there is a bizarrely out-of-place clown pillow featured on the second episode.

The pillow can be seen directly behind Lorelai while she’s on the phone with her mother, Emily Gilmore, but it isn’t acknowledged, and it doesn’t seem to reappear on season one.

Lorelai was a baby during the first moon landing, so it makes sense that she doesn’t remember it.

The WB ‘Gilmore Girls’ is full of slightly niche pop-culture references.

When Lorelai’s “father’s grandmother’s sister’s girl” dies, Emily is offended that Lorelai doesn’t want to go to her funeral. She insists that the dead relative and Lorelai were like cousins, and reminds her daughter that she watched the moon landing at her house.

The first moon landing was in 1969, and Lorelai was born in 1968.

Since she was barely a year old at the time, it’s understandable that Lorelai doesn’t remember watching the event with her “cousin.”

Cinnamon the cat impossibly lived to be 260 in feline years.

The WB Babette and Morey had a cat named Cinnamon.

Babette’s cat, Cinnamon, dies during the first season, and the pet’s brief time on the show included inconsistent references to its gender – Cinnamon is introduced as “him” but is later referred to as “she.”

Even stranger than this small change, however, is the cat’s apparent age. When Cinnamon dies, the vet says she lived to be 260 in cat years, which is roughly 50 human years.

How Cinnamon managed to live three times longer than the average lifespan of a cat is never explained or questioned.

The town takes its Autumn Festival very seriously — and you can tell by the pins.

The WB Dean wears an Autumn Festival button during work.

The Stars Hollow Autumn Festival is a fun season-one event that cements the town’s cosy fall vibe – it’s also the episode when Dean and Rory have their first kiss.

Throughout the series, it becomes increasingly clear that the town takes pride in its events. Official Autumn Festival posters can be seen in storefront windows and several characters wear Autumn Festival pins on the season-one episode.

Dean wears his pin on his market uniform, and later on the episode, Rory can be seen wearing hers with her pilgrim costume.

None of their fellow moviegoers complain when Lorelai and Max are the world’s worst audience members.

The WB The romantic scene was probably a little annoying.

Lorelai and Max have plenty of cute scenes together on the first season, but one of their movie dates is a bit unrealistic.

While watching a movie in town, they converse at a normal speaking volume despite the fact that the other audience members probably want to hear the film they paid to see. To make matters worse, Max and Lorelai also kiss directly in front of the movie projector, which would presumably block the view for everyone else.

None of the Stars Hollow moviegoers complain about the noise or blocked view, which is sweet, but unrealistic.

Emily takes issue with the lack of lighting in Lorelai’s house, which is a fair point.

The WB Emily and Lorelai have a complicated relationship.

For some reason, Rory and Lorelai’s living room is filled with a truly absurd number of lamps.

Whenever Emily visits her daughter’s house she seems to find something wrong with it, but when she comes over to take pictures of Rory before her school dance, her complaint about the lighting seems legitimate. The living room’s different-coloured shades produce some pretty drab lighting.

A few episodes later, Luke actually breaks a lamp while looking for a baby chick – which could have been a clue that there are too many in the room – but most of the other lamps remain throughout the season.

Richard and Emily have an emotional conversation that makes a future plotline even more heartbreaking.

The WB Richard goes to the hospital on season one.

Richard goes to the hospital during the episode “Forgiveness and Stuff,” which leads to some emotional scenes.

For example, Emily and Richard have a conversation about the possibility of Richard dying. Emily then expresses her wish to die first so that she won’t have to live without her beloved husband.

This is already an emotional moment for the couple, but the conversation is outright heartbreaking to watch knowing the actor who played Richard, Edward Herrmann, died in 2014 and wasn’t able to reprise his role on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Lorelai is full of niche pop-culture factoids, including one about a French singer.

The WB Strange pop-culture references are a big part of the show.

Rory and her best friend Lane jam out to a Claudine Longet album in the Gilmore’s living room while Lorelai is trying to study for business school. After telling them to lower the volume, she asks what they’re listening to.

When they tell her, Lorelai follows up with, “The chick who shot the skier?”

According to The New York Times, in the 1970s, Longet was convicted of criminally-negligent homicide – a misdemeanour – in the shooting death of her lover, professional skier Vladimir Sainch.

Lorelai’s reference was accurate, but seeing as the French singer herself had a niche following and the incident happened nearly 30 years prior, it’s a bit odd that she was able to come up with it on the spot.

While studying, Rory reads aloud an incorrect fact about Catherine the Great.

The WB Rory is very dedicated to her schoolwork throughout the show.

Before school one morning, Rory is quizzing herself with flashcards while Lorelai sews a button onto her uniform. She reads aloud a card about Catherine the Great and says the empress married Grand Duke Peter of Holstein in 1754.

Catherine the Great actually married the grand duke in 1745, so Rory evidently needed to do a little more studying.

There’s a huge family portrait of Lorelai and her parents hanging over their fireplace.

The WB Lorelai wasn’t close with her parents for many years.

The family dinners at Richard and Emily’s house play a significant role on the first season, and the arrangement also allows viewers to see the shifting relationships between the four Gilmores.

Despite the fact that Lorelai hadn’t been close with her parents since before Rory was born, there’s a large portrait of Emily, Richard, and a young Lorelai hanging in their living room.

Luke’s ex-girlfriend was responsible for leading Lorelai to the Dragonfly Inn.

The WB The future Dragonfly Inn makes a quick cameo on season one.

From the very beginning of the show, Lorelai and Sookie discuss their dream of buying their own inn together.

On the episode when Luke’s ex-girlfriend, Rachel, comes back to visit, she takes pictures around town and shows them to Lorelai and Rory. One of the pictures is of an abandoned inn.

Seasons later, Lorelai and Sookie buy the very same building and turn it into the Dragonfly Inn.

Bowringenee pansies aren’t real, so it’s unclear how a fundraiser is going to save them.

The WB Emily is involved in a lot of fundraisers throughout the series.

On the episode “P.S. I Lo …”, Rory heads to Emily and Richard’s house after arguing with Lorelai. But before Rory arrived, her grandparents were getting ready for a fundraiser.

Richard complains about the charity event, which is being held to save the “Bowringenee pansy,” and exclaims, “Who ever heard of such a thing?”

Which is a fair question, seeing as the flower doesn’t seem to actually exist.

Emily had several different housekeepers and cooks throughout the first season.

The WB This becomes a running joke on later seasons.

On the third episode, Emily mentions that her cook’s name is Mira. Lorelai responds that she thought her name was Heidi, and Emily tells her that Heidi was let go a few months earlier.

Emily goes on to say that after Heidi, Trina, Sophie, and Anton worked for her before the current cook, Sarah, was hired. But by the end of the season, Emily mentions that the cook’s name is Rosa, indicating that Sarah also left at some point during the season.

Emily’s revolving door of housekeepers and cooks becomes a running joke, but fans may have missed the onset of the gag on season one.

Max proposes to Lorelai with way more than 1,000 yellow daisies.

The WB It would take more than 1,000 flowers to fill the room.

After Max casually mentions marriage during an argument, Lorelai insists that a proposal should be more romantic than that – something including “1,000 yellow daisies.”

Soon after, when Lorelai arrives at the inn for work, the entire lobby is filled with yellow daisies.

Although the moment is extremely sweet, there are definitely way more than 1,000 daisies in the room. Perhaps this wouldn’t be as distracting if Kirk hadn’t told Michel that the order was for exactly 1,000 flowers, not one more or one less.

