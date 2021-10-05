19 details you probably missed on the first season of ‘Gilmore Girls’

- “Gilmore Girls” premiered 21 years ago on The WB, but even superfans may have missed these details.
- Lorelai and Rory’s living room has some interesting decor and pretty subpar lighting.
- There are a few foreshadowing moments, including one about the Dragonfly Inn.
Fans of the show tend to love the town’s perpetual fall weather and cozy atmosphere, so it seems fitting that the very first shot of the entire series zooms in on Stars Hollow banners lining the streets.
But in one of those scenes, viewers can see that “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is written on the chalkboard, and copies of the Mark Twain novel can be seen on students’ desks.
In addition to showing off the colors, the jackets have big “M” patches that are evidently a reference to the school’s mascot, which is the Minutemen, according to fan sites.
They include the scene of Lorelai painting Rory’s toenails on their front porch, Lorelai running down the stairs in a hot-pink shirt and denim shorts, and Rory and Lorelai pulling up to Chilton for the first time.
When buying coffee from Luke later in the day, Lorelai complains that the fuzzy blue alarm clock that she set the night before “didn’t purr on time.”
But despite knowing that the alarm clock doesn’t work, it can be seen in her room throughout the rest of the season.
Though most of the decor is pretty standard, there is a bizarrely out-of-place clown pillow featured on the second episode.
The pillow can be seen directly behind Lorelai while she’s on the phone with her mother, Emily Gilmore, but it isn’t acknowledged, and it doesn’t seem to reappear on season one.
The first moon landing was in 1969, and Lorelai was born in 1968.
Since she was barely a year old at the time, it’s understandable that Lorelai doesn’t remember watching the event with her “cousin.”
Even stranger than this small change, however, is the cat’s apparent age. When Cinnamon dies, the vet says she lived to be 260 in cat years, which is roughly 50 human years.
How Cinnamon managed to live three times longer than the average lifespan of a cat is never explained or questioned.
Throughout the series, it becomes increasingly clear that the town takes pride in its events. Official Autumn Festival posters can be seen in storefront windows and several characters wear Autumn Festival pins on the season-one episode.
Dean wears his pin on his market uniform, and later on the episode, Rory can be seen wearing hers with her pilgrim costume.
While watching a movie in town, they converse at a normal speaking volume despite the fact that the other audience members probably want to hear the film they paid to see. To make matters worse, Max and Lorelai also kiss directly in front of the movie projector, which would presumably block the view for everyone else.
None of the Stars Hollow moviegoers complain about the noise or blocked view, which is sweet, but unrealistic.
Whenever Emily visits her daughter’s house she seems to find something wrong with it, but when she comes over to take pictures of Rory before her school dance, her complaint about the lighting seems legitimate. The living room’s different-colored shades produce some pretty drab lighting.
A few episodes later, Luke actually breaks a lamp while looking for a baby chick — which could have been a clue that there are too many in the room — but most of the other lamps remain throughout the season.
For example, Emily and Richard have a conversation about the possibility of Richard dying. Emily then expresses her wish to die first so that she won’t have to live without her beloved husband.
This is already an emotional moment for the couple, but the conversation is outright heartbreaking to watch knowing the actor who played Richard, Edward Herrmann, died in 2014 and wasn’t able to reprise his role on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”
When they tell her, Lorelai follows up with, “The chick who shot the skier?”
According to The New York Times, in the 1970s, Longet was convicted of criminally negligent homicide — a misdemeanor — in the shooting death of her lover, professional skier Vladimir Sainch.
Lorelai’s reference was accurate, but seeing as the French singer herself had a niche following and the incident happened nearly 30 years prior, it’s a bit odd that she was able to come up with it on the spot.
Catherine the Great actually married the grand duke in 1745, so Rory evidently needed to do a little more studying.
Despite the fact that Lorelai hadn’t been close with her parents since before Rory was born, there’s a large portrait of Emily, Richard, and a young Lorelai hanging in their living room.
On the episode when Luke’s ex-girlfriend, Rachel, comes back to visit, she takes pictures around town and shows them to Lorelai and Rory. One of the pictures is of an abandoned inn.
Seasons later, Lorelai and Sookie buy the very same building and turn it into the Dragonfly Inn.
Richard complains about the charity event, which is being held to save the “Bowringenee pansy,” and exclaims, “Who ever heard of such a thing?”
This is a fair question, seeing as the flower doesn’t seem to actually exist.
Emily goes on to say that after Heidi, Trina, Sophie, and Anton worked for her before the current cook, Sarah, was hired. But by the end of the season, Emily mentions that the cook’s name is Rosa, indicating that Sarah also left at some point during the season.
Emily’s revolving door of housekeepers and cooks becomes a running joke, but fans may have missed the onset of the gag on season one.
Soon after, when Lorelai arrives at the inn for work, the entire lobby is filled with yellow daisies.
Although the moment is extremely sweet, there are definitely way more than 1,000 daisies in the room. Perhaps this wouldn’t be as distracting if Kirk hadn’t told Michel that the order was for exactly 1,000 flowers, not one more or one less.
