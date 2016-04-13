An original 'Gilmore Girls' producer is suing for $200,000 over Netflix's revival

A producer on the original “Gilmore Girls” says he’s entitled to payments for the upcoming Netflix revival of the coming-of-age series.

Gavin Polone filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television in LA Superior Court last Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Claiming that he helped to develop the former WB/CW series, Polone says he is entitled to at least $195,000 in payments.

According to the lawsuit, Polone’s contract entitles him to payments of $32,500 per episode of the series produced after 2003, a percentage of the show’s modified gross profits, and an executive producer credit.

WBTV and Netflix are planning four 90-minute “Gilmore Girls” movies.

Before filing suit, Polone says he went to WBTV for payment and was refused. According to the court papers, the studio is “making the absurd claim that the Subsequent Episodes are derivative works based on the television series.” And WBTV doesn’t consider the revival a television series since it will stream on Netflix, which isn’t a broadcast network.

A Netflix representative said it had no comment on the suit. WBTV hasn’t yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

“Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, and Kelly Bishop, among others, have returned for the revival.

The streaming company has yet to confirm when the new “Gilmore Girls” will premiere, but the series is shooting now.

