The first official 'Gilmore Girls' trailer is finally here and it looks better than ever

Get excited, “Gilmore Girls” fans — Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for the four part series, “A Year in the Life.”

And it looks amazing.

It’s going to be a very Happy ThanksGilmore. @GilmoreGirls: A Year in the Life arrives November 25. pic.twitter.com/8TAPhHRxsv — Netflix US (@netflix) October 25, 2016

Stars Hallow still looks as charming as ever.

Luke is back to criticising Rory and Lorelai’s eating habits.

Emily Gilmore installed a huge portrait of the dearly departed patriarch Richard Gilmore that takes up the whole wall.

Kirk is at Friday night dinner!

Lorelei seems confused if she’s still happy with Luke. Looks like there could be trouble in paradise.

Meanwhile, Rory is trying to find herself and decide what she wants to do.

Emily is kondo-ing her home and getting rid of everything that doesn’t bring her joy.

And though the series seems to be focusing on the three generations of Gilmore women — Emily, Lorelai, and Rory — we also have glimpses of some of our favourite characters including Jess, Suki, Dean, Paris, Lane, and more.

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will premiere on Netflix on November 25.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.