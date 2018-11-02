Last seen: season five, episode 18 as a cynical divorcé who thinks that Luke and Lorelai are as doomed as he and Rory were.
Jess Mariano got his act together and even wrote a book.
First seen: season two, episode five as Luke’s troublemaker nephew who came to Stars Hollow to get on the right path.
Last seen: season six, episode 18 as an established author with his own, small publishing company.
Logan left the show heartbroken.
First seen: season five, episode three as a playboy Yale student whom Rory couldn’t stand.
Last seen: season seven, episode 21 as a heartbroken dumpee after Rory turned down his marriage proposal and chose to go live her own life instead of starting one with Logan.
Paris learned how to let people into her life and go with the flow.
First seen: season one, episode two as Rory’s academic rival at Chilton Preparatory School.
Last seen: season seven, episode 21 as Rory’s best friend and fellow Yale graduate.
Doyle graduated from college and found love.
First seen: season four, episode eight as the editor of the Yale Daily News, which Rory joins as a freshman at the university.
Last seen: season seven, episode 21 as Paris’ committed boyfriend, no matter how much they might fight.
Mrs. Kim learned how to love her daughter despite their differences.
First seen: season one, episode one as Lane’s strict, overbearing mother.
Last seen: season seven, episode 16 as a more understanding mother who helps Lane prepare for having twins and starts to accept her daughter for who she is.
Miss Patty was still the queen of Stars Hollow at the end of the series.
First seen: season one, episode one as the owner of Stars Hollow’s dance studio with her finger on the pulse of the town gossip.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as someone still very much involved in the town goings-on who is instrumental in helping Rory’s goodbye party come together.
Michel’s cranky heart melted a little through the seasons.
First seen: season one, episode one as a cranky desk manager at the Independence Inn.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a cranky desk manager at the Dragonfly Inn, but one whose heart can occasionally be softened by his dogs and the right people.
Jackson went from Sookie’s vegetable guy to her husband.
First seen: season one, episode two as the vegetable and fruit supplier for the Independence Inn.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a father and Sookie’s husband with a still-successful produce business.
Babette remained involved in Lorelai and Rory’s lives.
First seen: season one, episode two as Lorelai and Rory’s friendly and often overly concerned neighbor.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as someone who makes sure Rory’s going-away party isn’t ruined by the rain because she would still do anything for the Gilmore girls.
Morey was a loving husband to Babette and a chill Stars Hollow townie through the series.
First seen: season one, episode two as Babette’s husband and Lorelai and Rory’s neighbor.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as an excited partygoer at Rory’s going-away party who remained a dedicated husband and townie throughout the show.
Taylor Doose served Stars Hollow well through the end of the series.
First seen: season one, episode seven as the proud local grocery-store owner and someone who loved to bicker with Luke about pretty much anything.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 still the town’s leader through and through, but a leader with an improved relationship with fellow business owner Luke.
Kirk elbowed his way onto the show and into the town’s heart.
First seen: season one, episode five as a new employee at Doose’s market — however, the same actor appeared as Mick the DSL guy on episode two and “Swan Man” on episode three before taking on the role of Kirk.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a loving boyfriend to Lulu who still helps out around town wherever he’s needed.
Gypsy was another citizen of Stars Hollow who got to watch Rory grow up.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as another loving Stars Hollow community member who wishes Rory well at her going-away party.
Zack got married and became a father.
First seen: season three, episode four as the lead singer in Lane’s band.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as Lane’s husband, the father of her twins, and a supportive bandmate.
Max Medina found his way back to Chilton.
First seen: season one, episode four as Rory’s teacher at Chilton and a love interest for Lorelai
Last seen: season three, episode 19 as he returns to Chilton after a stint teaching at Stanford and finds himself immediately drawn back to his former fiancée Lorelai — even though things clearly weren’t going to work out between them.
Liz Danes grew up so much.
First seen: season four, episode 12 as Luke’s sister who moved home to try to get her life on track.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a new mother with a budding jewelry business and a supportive husband.
TJ was always there for his family.
First seen: season four, episode 13 as Liz’s slightly annoying, but totally loving boyfriend.
Last seen: season seven, episode 16 as a father, husband, and homeowner who became someone Liz and their child could depend on.
Louise went from a snooty Chilton student to a party queen.
First seen: season one, episode two as Paris’ snooty friend at Chilton.
Last seen: season four, episode 17 as a party girl who’s spending weeks in Florida for different colleges’ spring breaks.
Madeline followed right alongside Louise.
First seen: season one, episode two as Paris and Louise’s other friend at Chilton.
Last seen: season four, episode 17 as another spring breaker who’s still following along with whatever Louise wants to do.
Lulu fell for Stars Hollow’s quirkiest townie.
First seen: season four, episode six as Kirk’s date who seemed to actually like him.
Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as Kirk’s happy and committed girlfriend who loves all his quirks.
April Nardini developed a close relationship with her father.
First seen: season six, episode nine as Luke’s daughter, even though he didn’t know who she was when she first visited his diner.
Last seen: season seven, episode 20 as a loving daughter who moves to New Mexico with her mom, but still regularly keeps in touch with Luke over the phone.