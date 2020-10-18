A Canadian fighter called Gillian Robertson messed up her opponent's eye and said later that she was really happy she did that

Photos by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Gillian Robertson messed up Poliana Botelho’s eye.

Gillian Robertson messed up Poliana Botelho’s eye during a Fight Island match Saturday.

Robertson is only 25 years old and told reporters at a UFC media day in Abu Dhabi this week that she was happy to break a Ronda Rousey record and is now targeting a men’s one, too.

Though Robertson defeated Botelho with ease at the Flash Forum, she said after that she was annoyed she couldn’t get the finish – likely because it would have put her one submission closer to Charles Oliveira who has the men’s record of 14 submission wins in the UFC.

One thing Robertson was pleased with was the damage she saw she had done to Botelho’s eye. “I was happy that I did that.”

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Gillian Robertson messed up her opponent’s eye during a UFC bout on Saturday and said later that she was really happy she did it.

Robertson, 25, is one of the most impressive mat-based fighters in the UFC and has already broken a Ronda Rousey record.

The Canadian fought a women’s flyweight match with Poliana Botelho, who didn’t allow her to extend her haul of four UFC submission wins to date.

Robertson said after the win that she was frustrated not to get the finish, but with 10 minutes and 53 seconds of ground control in a 15-minute fight, it is clear she was still dominant at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

“I know I left her with a pretty bruised eye so I was happy that I did that. but I’m not happy about the finish,” said Robertson after advancing her pro MMA record to nine wins (one knockout, six submissions, and two decisions) against four losses.

“I was really searching for that and the fact that I didn’t get it is really upsetting me.”

Robertson told reporters this week at a Fight Island media day which Insider attended that now Rousey’s record is in her wake, she is targeting the men’s record as the Brazilian lightweight Charles Oliveira has 14 submission wins in the UFC.

It is unclear when Robertson will next fight, but she said she will continue to work on becoming “the best mixed martial artist possible.”

She said: “Every fight, I feel like I’m becoming a more complete fighter and every fight I’m becoming more comfortable going in there.

“Today was honestly like a walk in the park walking to the cage, I’ve never been that comfortable and never been so calm doing this.”

