Gillian Anderson is officially joining the cast of 'The Crown' as controversial politician Margaret Thatcher and fans are conflicted

Jordan Strauss/AP Gillian Anderson will join season four of ‘The Crown.’

Netflix announced on September 7 that iconic actress Gillian Anderson is set to join season four of “The Crown” as the the Iron Lady herself, Margaret Thatcher.

Thatcher was the leader of the Conservative Party from 1975 to 1990, and the Prime Minister of the UK from 1979 to 1990.

Certain fans on Twitter are conflicted, since the politician weathered her fair share of controversies over the years.

Even though season three of Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” has yet to drop on the streaming service, they’re making announcements about season four on Twitter.

It was announced on Saturday that Gillian Anderson, known for her roles on “The X-Files” and “Sex Education,” is joining season four of the crown as former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

Anderson joins the critically acclaimed show alongside Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Tobias Menzies, who will all make their debut in season three.



While Anderson is a beloved actress, Thatcher has a more complicated legacy. According to Slate, she was disliked for her conservative ideals, her support of “privatization, the selling off of public housing, her wars against Argentina in the Falklands and against the miners and the working class in Britain.”

On Twitter, people were conflicted on how to feel.

Gillian Anderson playing Thatcher is like Tom Hanks playing Hitler! Sure, they would do a great job, but it just feels wrong!! — Welshguy78 (@Welshguy_78) September 7, 2019

So many conflicting emotions https://t.co/tJJPdoejG2 — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) September 7, 2019

DON’T MAKE ME FANCY THATCHER https://t.co/4Smek9sZDE — Mitch Benn ???????????????? (@MitchBenn) September 7, 2019

Of course, other people were quick to point out that it shouldn’t matter who an actress plays.

They’re actors dude, what does it matter who or what they play? — Tony Wrestling (@Metallicat1990) September 7, 2019

Grow up dude. It's called acting. — Miles James Tepatti (@mtepatti15) September 7, 2019

Filming of the fourth season is currently underway. It will be released on November 17.

