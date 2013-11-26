For Just $US10,000, You Can Own A Ball Of David Ortiz's Facial Hair

The Boston Red Sox had an embarrassing collapse in 2011 and in 2012 finished last in their division for the first time in a decade. The team needed to work together if they were going to bounce back. Their bonding mechanism? Beards.

Left-fielder Jonny Gomes inspired his teammates to grow beards similar to his own, and when their season got off to a strong start, superstition set in. The beards brought good luck, and it didn’t matter if they started to get a bit disgusting as the season wore on. And as we all know, the Red Sox ended up beating the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series.

That’s some valuable facial hair, and the official razor sponsor of Major League Baseball took notice.

That’s why Gillette and its advertising and PR agencies Grey and Ketchum specially encased the facial trimmings of designated hitter David Ortiz and outfielder Shane Victorino into “beard balls,” along with the ProGlide razor that shaved them off.

They’re being auctioned off for charity on eBay until the end of the month, and fetching thousands of dollars in bids. Here’s Ortiz’s:

Gillette

shaved off some of the players’ beardsearlier this month in a promotion for

Movember, a charity dedicated to fighting prostate and testicular cancers that encourages men to raise awareness for the cause by growing out beards and mustaches.

As of Monday at noon, the current bid for Ortiz’s facial hair and razor is $US10,000, and Victorino’s just over $US2,000.

