Gillette Gives Endorsement Deal To NHL's Shaggiest Player

Alex Ovechkin has a long list of endorsements thanks to his rock star status in Russia and electric play on the ice for the Washington Capitals, so picking up a new deal is nothing out of the ordinary for Ovie.



But Ovie’s new deal is with Gillette, the men’s grooming company, and given Ovechkin’s often sloppy appearance, we’re a bit puzzled.

The Russian superstar has been lax, to put it mildly, about his facial hair in the past, and even Ovechkin’s teammate was baffled that Gillette would want to sign a player so carefree about his grooming:

‘You know what boggles my mind is for Gillette, I haven’t seen the guy shave for three or four months at a time,’ Mike Green said.

Ovechkin agreed to be a ‘global ambassador’ for the company, the same way Gillette uses Derek Jeter and Rafael Marquez. He has also promised to be ‘well-groomed’ as part of the deal which tells us one thing: he’s getting paid big money for this.

Ovie will also be happy to know that the shootout is here to stay

