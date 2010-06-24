Is Federer Falling To The Gillette Fusion Curse?

The curse of the Gillette advertisement may yet be hitting Roger Federer.



Right now, Federer is struggling yet again to get out of an early round match at Wimbledon, a tournament he usually dominates.

Thierry Henry, who hardly played for Barcelona this year, barely played for France in the World Cup, and lost his international good will to a handball against plucky Ireland, has had a hard time since the advertisement first aired. He is meeting with French President Nicholas Sarkozy to talk about France’s terrible World Cup performance.

Tiger Woods, after a “car accident” and series of revelations about his extramarital affairs, has yet to perform well and has failed to win a major this year, while also losing millions in endorsement deals.

Now Federer seems to be losing his grip on the tournament he always dominated.

Has his time come?

Now check out the photos from Tiger Woods’ car crash >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.