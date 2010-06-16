Don't Worry, Nobody Is Going To Default Just Yet

Gilles Moec of Deutsche Bank spoke with CNBC today about the current state of the eurozone’s fringe countries. He was most effusive about Spain, noting the country’s difficult position in terms of funding itself and backstopping its banking sector. But he didn’t think any state is going to default just yet.



0:20 The big concern right now is that banking industries are in need of a sovereign back stop, but the sovereign also needs those banks to buy their debt at auction.

1:45 Markets need an exertion of shock, the stress tests need to be made public.

2:20 Need to know the actual costs of refinancing the Cajas in Spain; things will be very choppy until the end of July.

2:55 Default is not on the cards right now for an eurozone country.

