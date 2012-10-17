The Australian PM's Speech About Misogyny Was So Good It's Changed The Definition Of The Word

Earlier this month Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard gave an incredible speech on misogyny that was seen widely around the world. Gillard had berated opposition leader Tony Abbot over comments he made about a scandal involving the Aussie Speaker of the House, who is resigning over lurid text messages.



Today it appears that Gillard’s speech was so incredible that it may have changed the definition of the word “misogyny”.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Australia’s Macquarie Dictionary will be featuring a new, second definition of the word in its next edition.

“Misogyny was strict hatred of women and it probably does need a second definition to cover entrenched prejudices of women, as opposed to an out and out fundamental horror at women,” dictionary editor Sue Butler told the publication.

Butler later explained how Gillard’s speech helped the decision in an interview with Australia’s ABC radio:

“The debate certainly brought it to our attention,” she said.

“I always think of myself as the person with the mop and the broom and the bucket who’s cleaning up the language after the party’s over.

“And in this case it was a fairly big party, and what was left on the floor was misogyny.”

In case you missed the speech last time around, here it is again:



