Australian Prime Minister Gives Great Response To Radio Host Who Asks If Her Boyfriend Is Gay Live During An Interview

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard gave a deft and thoughtful answer when a popular radio host asks if her boyfriend is gay live on air during an interview.

At first she says that it’s “absurd,” and then when host Howard Sattler offers that Tim Mathieson must be gay “because he’s a hairdresser,” Gillard responds:

“… To all the hairdressers out there, including the men who are listening, I don’t think in life one can actually look at a whole profession, full of different human beings, and say ‘Gee, we know something about everyone of those human beings. It’s absurd isn’t it.'”

Hear hear.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

