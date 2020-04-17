Gilead surges 17% on report that drug shows effectiveness against COVID-19

Associated Press FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

A report from STAT News said that a Chicago clinical trial of Gilead drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 saw patients recovered rapidly from the disease. Many were discharged in less than a week.

Shares of Gilead surged as much as 17% in after-hours trading Thursday.

It’s the first report showing any data on the effectiveness of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences is skyrocketing on a new report that its drug Remdesivir may be an effective treatment for COVID-19.

A Thursday report from STAT News said a Chicago hospital saw that COVID-19 patients treated with Remdesivir, an antiviral medicine, experienced rapid recovery from fevers and respiratory symptoms from the disease. Nearly all patients treated with the drug were discharged from the hospital in less than a week, according to the report.

If the trial continues to yield positive results, Remdesivir could be quickly approved by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies. The drug was the first identified as having the potential to impact the new coronavirus, according to the report.

Gilead’s two Phase 3 trials had 125 people with COVID-19 recruited by the University of Chicago Medicine, according to the report. Of the group, 113 had severe cases of the disease. All 125 patients have been given daily infusions of Remdesivir as treatment, STAT said.

Many other pharmaceutical companies are also working on potential drugs for the novel coronavirus. The drugs in development include possible treatments for the illness as well as vaccines.



Gilead has gained about 18% year-to-date through Thursday’s close.

