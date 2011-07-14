Shares Of Drugmaker Barely Higher After Study Confirms HIV Drug Is A Major Breakthrough

A new study has found that Truvada, a drug from drugmaker Gillead, is shockingly effective at reducing transmission rates of HIV.



This is potentially huge news from a health perspective, but the action in the stock should remind you of somethign: HIV isn’t a huge moneymaker. These drugs are basically given away in Africa, either through contract with some other generic maker, or they’re sold at cost.

This is well known as one of the tragedies of HIV research: the lack of profits.

Thus shareholders of Gilead aren’t being particularly rewarded by the news.

