This Company's Super Bowl Ad Will Star A Dude In Furry Leopard Handcuffs

For its Super Bowl debut, Gildan — a major player in the wholesale T-shirt world — is pushing the limit.



A trailer, called “Getaway,” stars a lipstick smeared dude who wakes up wearing furry leopard handcuffs in a strange, pink feather boa filled room.

The actual spot will be about the length the guy will go to in order to get back his favourite shirt he left behind.

DeVito/Verdi, also making its Super Bowl debut, made the ad. Watch the teaser below:

