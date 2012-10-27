Accused Cannibal Cop Considers Himself A 'True Gentleman'

Gilberto Valle

Photo: OKCupid via DNAinfo.com

The New York Police Department officer arrested yesterday on charges he planned to kidnap and cook at least 100 women, bragged about his manners and charm in an online dating profile.Gilberto Valle, 28, claimed he was a “true gentleman” and bragged that “chivalry is huge with me” on his online dating profiles, DNAinfo.com reported Thursday.



In addition to writing about his love of Italian and Mexican foods and Dr. Seuss’ popular book “Green Eggs and Ham,” Valle said he often thinks about “the past day at work and how screwed up people are.”

While Valle’s neighbours told DNAinfo.com they were surprised at his arrest, a former classmate at the University of Maryland told Metro New York she wasn’t shocked.

“I’m floored, but somewhat unsurprised. He just came off kind of hostile, but in a joking way. In retrospect, I can see how it was a mask for deeper issues,” Janel Quarless said, adding that Valle often made misogynistic jokes and played up “the stereotype about the angry New Yorker.”

DON’T MISS: FBI Reports A Startling Decline In Global Terrorism >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.