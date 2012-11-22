Accused Cannibal Cop Allegedly Wanted To Eat 'Girl Meat' For Thanksgiving

Gilberto Valle

Photo: OKCupid via DNAinfo.com

The NYPD cop accused of planning to kidnap and cook at least 100 women was allegedly planning quite an unusual feast for Thanksgiving.Prosecutors claimed in court this week that Gilberto Valle told an unnamed co-conspirator he planned on “getting some girl meat” for Thanksgiving, the New York Post reported.



“This November, for Thanksgiving. It’s a long way off, but I’m getting the plan in motion now,” Valle said of his plans, according to prosecutors. “She’s not a volunteer. She has to be abducted. I know where she lives. I will grab her from her house.”

Valle pleaded not guilty Monday to the cannibalistic charges against him, according to WPTV.

His public defender Julia Gatto argued that while Gatto’s online chats were “sick, twisted” conversations, he never planned to put all that talk into action.

“All over the Web site, it says: No matter how real this sounds, this is all fantasy,” Gatto said in court, according to the Post.

DON’T MISS: Accused Cannibal Cop Considers Himself A ‘True Gentleman’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.