Are YOU The New Voice Of The Aflac Duck?

Aflac wants you to be the next voice of its duck mascot.



The insurance company partnered with Monster.com to hold a competition replacing Gilbert Gottfried, the New York Times reports.

Aflac fired the comedian after he made insensitive Twitter comments about the Japan tsunami. The company, which gets almost three quarters of its sales from the Asian nation, abruptly dismissed him on March 14.

“We approached Aflac when we heard of the situation with Gilbert Gottfried,” said Ted Gilvar, chief global marketing officer at the New York office of Monster, which has recently handled contest-style competitions for Popchips and Alicia Keys. “We thought they might need some help in finding a new voice.”

Aflac, already a customer of Monster.com, spent less than a week planning the competition with Monster.

A dedicated website, quackaflac.com, and the Aflac duck Facebook page will announce the details Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Aflac, which pulled all television spots featuring Gottfried’s voice, will air a revised 2005 commercial filmed in the silent movie style. The advertisement ends with a title card that reads “Be the next voice. Go to Aflac Duck on Facebook.”

Monster will also promote the competition through social media, PR, and ads on its website, which has not yet featured them.

The casting call is open to professionals and nonprofessionals and runs through April 1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.