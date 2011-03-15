Aflac Fires The Guy Who Does The Voice Of Its Duck For Making Tasteless Japan Jokes On Twitter

Gilbert Gottfried, a comedian who has been doing commercials for insurance company Aflac for over a decade has been fired after making a bunch of jokes on Twitter about the Japanese earthquake.



A sampling of the jokes:

“I just split up with my girlfriend, but like the Japanese say, ‘There’ll be another one floating by any minute now.’ “

“Japan called me. They said ‘maybe those jokes are a hit in the US, but over here, they’re all sinking.’ “

“What do the Japanese have in common with @howardstern? They’re both radio active.”

“Japan is really advanced. They don’t go to the beach. The beach comes to them.”

One can laugh about anything, but Gottfried shouldn’t be surprised that a corporate sponsor would fire him for publicly joking about an unfolding tragedy. This is particularly true here because, as the AP notes, Aflac does 75% of its business in Japan.

But what’s really shocking about those jokes isn’t just how offensive they are, but how bad they are.

