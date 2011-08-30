Gilbert Arenas Gets Called Out for Lewd, Inappropriate Twitter Profile Pictures

Photo: AP
Gilbert Arenas made social networking news again after participating in yesterday’s Twitter feud with comedian Joe Mande.
Mande wrote a pretty damning story on his blog about Arenas’ litany of profane and sexually demeaning Twitter profile pictures. To be fair, Arenas’ profile pictures are profane.
Thus began a back and forth that would make Arian Foster proud.
A few highlights:
Arenas: so i was write that the no talented joe mande wrote it
Mande: Yes, you were 100% write.
Arenas: If u were the normal jackass media i would have let it slide but ur not even good at ur job!!
Mande: Look up your 10-11 stats.
Arenas: u charge 5 dollars a a tic lmaoooooo hookers charge more for jokes
Mande: Alright. But you’re the one buying jokes from hookers.
And now, Arenas’ Twitter feed has been completely deleted.
Click here for Mande’s entire Twitter timeline.
