Gilbert Arenas Gets Called Out for Lewd, Inappropriate Twitter Profile Pictures

Gilbert Arenas made social networking news again after participating in yesterday’s Twitter feud with comedian Joe Mande.



Mande wrote a pretty damning story on his blog about Arenas’ litany of profane and sexually demeaning Twitter profile pictures. To be fair, Arenas’ profile pictures are profane.

Thus began a back and forth that would make Arian Foster proud.

A few highlights:

Arenas: so i was write that the no talented joe mande wrote it

Mande: Yes, you were 100% write.

Arenas: If u were the normal jackass media i would have let it slide but ur not even good at ur job!!

Mande: Look up your 10-11 stats.

Arenas: u charge 5 dollars a a tic lmaoooooo hookers charge more for jokes

Mande: Alright. But you’re the one buying jokes from hookers.

And now, Arenas’ Twitter feed has been completely deleted.

Click here for Mande’s entire Twitter timeline.

