Gilbert Arenas Tweets About How Ugly His Blind Date Is, Dares NBA To Fine Him Again

A day after the NBA fined him for undisclosed tweeting violations, Gilbert Arenas returned to Twitter to document a blind date gone wrong.On Tuesday, Gilbert announced on his Twitter, “yes the nba has fined me … for being to awesome …”



NBA spokesman Tim Frank confirmed the the fine to the AP, but declined to give the amount or the reason because it was not publicly announced.

Then Wednesday night, Arenas blasted his blind date in a series of generally dickish tweets.

He started: “Got hooked up on a blind date..and I guess she was blind when she picked out this outfit ..OMG I thought she was the queen of ZAMUNDA.”

Some other gems from the night:

“And they want me to go in public with her..I thought she had a bunch of stretch marks but it was just her shirt..lookn like SIMBA”

“This dragon can eat….I’m glad were at a all u can eat… She went to the rest rm..I think I’m busted you guys. Her friend texted her.”

“She called me a jack arse.. I said ‘she looks so cute with her little ugly self’ who’s NEXT”

Good God, Gilbert. What are you doing?

Don’t be surprised if Arenas takes a hit to the piggy bank over the next few days.

Check out Agent Zero’s full repertoire of tweets here.

