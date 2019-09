Ex-NBA player Gilbert Arenas and his Chinese Basketball Association team the Shanghai Sharks beat the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 107-104 on Sunday.



The highlight of the game was Arenas — who was injured earlier in the season — making a defender fall to the court with a sick jab step, and then draining a long two.

He’s still got it (via Hoops Hype):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.