15 Outrageous Ways Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Spends His $US22 Million Salary

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is living a lavish lifestyle as he continues to get paid even though he hasn’t played an NBA game since 2012.

He made $US22.3 million this season, making him the 30th highest-paid athlete in the world.

The Orlando Magic used the “amnesty” rule to cut Gilbert and remove him from their salary cap in 2011.

Under the rule, he still gets paid.

So even though he’s out of work he can afford to spend money like crazy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.