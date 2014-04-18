15 Outrageous Ways Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Spends His $US22 Million Salary

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is living a lavish lifestyle as he continues to get paid even though he hasn’t played an NBA game since 2012.
He made $US22.3 million this season, making him the 30th highest-paid athlete in the world.
The Orlando Magic used the “amnesty” rule to cut Gilbert and remove him from their salary cap in 2011.
Under the rule, he still gets paid.
So even though he’s out of work he can afford to spend money like crazy.
He has a fancy grotto next to his backyard pool complete with a bar, hot tub, and of course a water slide.
He has his own personal shark tank. It costs $US5,000 each month to feed his sharks and an additional $US1,500 for someone to take care of them.
He's always ready for a night of gambling, carrying wads of $US20,000 in five dollar bills to make things easier at the casino.
Which doesn't include the shoes he wore in the 2010 season worth $US7,730 that he gave all away in a contest.
He's known for showering his friends in cash too. The lucky recipient here is former teammate Nick Young.
He bought a Hyperbaric chamber to absorb the oxygen in his home so it would be the same altitude as the Rocky Mountains because he thought it would improve his conditioning.
