Gilbert Arenas Traded To The Orlando Magic*

UPDATE: The Arenas for Lewis swap has been confirmed.

UPDATE: The Magic have completed a blockbuster deal with the Phoenix Suns that will set up a Rashard Lewis for Gilbert Arenas swap.

EARLIER: In their never-ending effort to land an elite scorer to pair with Dwight Howard, the Orlando Magic are in serious talks to acquire Gilbert Arenas from the Washington Wizards.

Washington has John Wall, the first-overall pick from the 2010 NBA Draft in place at point guard, so Arenas has been on the block. The problem is that few teams were interested in taking on the four-years, $60 million left on his contract, especially considering the negative attention that Arenas has drawn over the last year from the gun in the locker room incident.

But Orlando, losers of five of its last six games, has long been looking to shake up its roster and has an equally bad contract to send back in Rashard Lewis, who has three-years, $66.5 million remaining on his deal. He seems to be the most likely centrepiece of the package that Orlando would send to Washington, but there is speculation that Vince Carter’s expiring deal or Marcin Gortat could be on the move too.

Otis Smith, Orlando’s president of basketball operations, acknowledged the trade discussions and estimated that they were at an “8” on a one-to-10 scale in terms of seriousness.

