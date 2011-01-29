Gilbert Arenas Shells Out Thousands Of Dollars A Month To Take Care Of His Sharks

Gilbert Arenas’s last two contracts have amounted to a mind-boggling $123 million over the last nine years (he still has three more years and about $52 million on his current six-year, $111 million deal), and like many young, rich athletes, Arenas, 29, has been spending lavishly.



The Washington Post uncovered these juicy details from a settlement case between Arenas and his ex-girlfriend.

Arenas says he “makes $1.5 million a month.”

He spends $5,000 a month on housekeepers.

Arenas pays $675 to get his car washed.

He spent $1 million to build his pool and grotto.

Arenas pays $5,000 a month to feed his sharks, and $1,500 to have a “keeper to drive from Columbus to take care of them.”

He bought his three children, ages 2, 4, and 5, a $60,000 train set, and an $8,000 toy Mercedes-Benz electric car.

