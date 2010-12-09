Gilbert Arenas Sports $395 Dolce & Gabbana Sneakers During A Game

Arenas (left)

Photo: Nice Kicks

Last night, Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas wore a $395 pair of Dolce & Gabbana sneakers during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.Arenas was dropped by Adidas in January, after he brought a gun into the team locker room, and he’s basically untouchable by traditional sports sponsors.



Since he’s (presumably) forced to buy his own shoes, he apparently decided to try out the fancier boots.

You’d think he stick to basketball staples like Nike and Reebok, but should we really be surprised that a man who once threw himself a $1 million birthday party decided to rock a pair of expensive shoes during an NBA game?

